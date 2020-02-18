Another significant boost in sales outside China sent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to a 15.9% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $56.7 million.
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.
Herbalife announced Tuesday after the stock market closed it plans to name John Agwunobi as its chairman, adding to the chief executive role he will be promoted to March 30.
Michael Johnson will retire as chief executive March 30, and as chairman once Agwunobi is elected to the position by the company’s board of directors.
Johnson served as chief executive from 2003 until Rich Goudis was promoted to the role in June 2017.
Goudis resigned unexpectedly in January 2019 for reasons that the company said were related to its “expense policies and business practices.” In a regulatory filing, Herbalife said Goudis voluntarily resigned.
In February 2019, several media reports speculated that Goudis’ sudden departure appeared tied to comments he made about the company’s internal accounting policies.
James Nelson, Herbalife’s lead independent director, praised Johnson’s role in driving a period of significant global growth.
That period was accompanied by multiple legal and regulatory investigations into its business model. In June 2016, Herbalife agreed to a $200 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.
Diluted earnings were 40 cents a share. The company took one-time expenses and gains worth a combined 34 cents, mostly a 29-cent charge related to spending $41.4 million on addressing regulatory inquiries and legal accrual.
The average earnings forecast was 57 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The share price ended Tuesday down 75 cents to $38.95. The share price has been subject to significant turbulence over the past 52 weeks, from a low of $33.62 to a high of $58.22.
Overall fourth-quarter sales rose 2.9% to $1.22 billion even with Chinese sales falling 14.9% to $205.9 million.
North America sales were up 8.8% to $233.6 million. Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the FTC settlement
During the first quarter, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.
The company said in April that the review “had an impact on, our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”
Herbalife said the review period ended April 18 and meetings resumed in early May.
A coronavirus viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally, including nearly 1,900 confirmed deaths, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Herbalife cautioned “the extent and duration of business disruption and related financial impact from the coronavirus cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but could materially impact our consolidated results for the first quarter and full year 2020.”
“The company will update its guidance for full year 2020 when we can reasonably estimate the impact.”
The company benefited again from a lower income-tax expense, down 63.9% to $23.3 million.
The tax provision has been the key bottom-line financial element in recent quarters.
The corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife, Kontoor Brands and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before.
Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
For the full year, Herbalife reported a 4.8% increase in net income to $311 million. Sales fell 0.3% to $4.88 billion.
