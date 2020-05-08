Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said in its first-quarter financial report Thursday that it has "reached an understanding" to pay up to a combined $123 million to settle regulatory investigations by two federal agencies.
Separate Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department probes have focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
In particular, the issues involve Herbalife's compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in China and its external affairs expenditures in the country from 2006 to 2016.
The settlement requires approval of Herbalife's board of directors, and may need court approval of the Justice agreement.
The $123 million would go to pay for what Herbalife calls "aggregate penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment interest."
The SEC settlement would involve entering into an administrative resolution "with respect to alleged violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the FCPA."
The Justice settlement would involve a deferred prosecution agreement under which the department "would defer criminal prosecution of the company for a period of three years related to a conspiracy to violate the books and records provisions of the FCPA."
Herbalife has agreed to compliance self-reporting obligations for the three-year term of the respective agreements.
If Herbalife remains in compliance with the Justice agreement, the deferred charge would be dismissed permanently.
Herbalife set aside $40 million in accrual during the fourth quarter toward a potential settlement. It set aside an additional $83 million in the first quarter.
Herbalife cautioned that if the settlement is not finalized, litigation could be required that could cost as much, if not more, than the $123 million in accrual.
"Such actual loss amount could be materially adverse to the company, its financial condition, its results of operations, and its operations," the company said.
On Sept. 27, the SEC fined Herbalife $20 million to settle charges about its Chinese business model involving its marketing plan. The company paid the fine in October. Herbalife agreed to the SEC order without admitting or denying its findings.
That SEC order includes claims that Herbalife “made false and misleading statements about its China business model in numerous U.S. regulatory filings” between fiscal years 2012 and 2018.
The potential SEC and Justice settlements come near four years after Herbalife agreed in July 2016 to pay a $200 million penalty and restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the Federal Trade Commission termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
The FTC investigation was considered as the most public and potentially far-reaching of a series of probes into Herbalife.
Edith Ramirez, the FTC’s chairwoman, said in a July 2016 statement that “Herbalife is going to have to start operating legitimately, making only truthful claims about how much money its members are likely to make.”
Michael Johnson, who retired as Herbalife’s chief executive on March 30, said in a July 2016 statement that “the settlements are an acknowledgment that our business model is sound and underscore our confidence in our ability to move forward successfully."
“Otherwise, we would not have agreed to the terms.”
