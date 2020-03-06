The chief executive of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Michael Johnson, received a doubling of his salary during fiscal 2019 after returning to those duties following the abrupt resignation of his successor in January 2019.
The nutritional supplement company has its East Coast manufacturing plant and more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.
Johnson was paid $873,692 in salary for 2019, compared with $436,346 when he served only as executive chairman.
Johnson received $844,795 in incentive pay and stock awards valued at $134,988 on the date they were awarded.
He also received all other compensation of $229,483, which consisted of: $110,526 for personal use of private aircraft; $65,047 in authorized spousal travel expenses; $20,779 in deferred compensation; $9,800 in company-matched 401(k) contributions; and $630 in company-paid premiums for executive life insurance.
Johnson served as chief executive from 2003 until Rich Goudis was promoted to the role in June 2017.
Goudis resigned unexpectedly Jan. 8, 2019, for reasons that the company said were related to its “expense policies and business practices.” The company said he left voluntarily.
The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 8 that Goudis may have stepped down related to comments recorded years ago while he was chief financial officer. The newspaper said Goudis bypassed the company’s internal accounting policies by reportedly telling a colleague working in Hong Kong or mainland China to ignore the company’s expense-account limit on entertainment spending.
Herbalife has declined to comment on the media reports.
Goudis was paid $46,154 in salary for the nine days he served as chief executive in 2019.
On Feb. 18, Herbalife announced it plans to name John Agwunobi as its chairman, adding to the chief executive role he will be promoted to March 30.
Johnson will retire as chief executive March 30, and as chairman once Agwunobi is elected to the position by the company’s board of directors at the April 29 shareholders meeting.
For fiscal 2019, Herbalife reported a 4.8% increase in net income to $311 million. Sales fell 0.3% to $4.88 billion.
John DeSimone, co-president and chief financial officer, received $619,000 in salary, unchanged from 2017 and 2018, incentive pay of $339,778, and total compensation of $2.27 million, a decrease of 19.6%.
Agwunobi, in his role as co-president chief health and nutrition officer, received $600,923 in salary, up 18.6%, incentive pay of $322,246, and total compensation of $2.24 million, down 6.6%.
David Pezzullo, chief operating officer, received $565,000 in salary, up 2.4%, incentive pay of $301,922, and total compensation of $2.11 million, down 17.6%.
Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu, chief financial officer, received $446,154 in salary, up 9%, incentive pay of $190,923, and total compensation of $1.3 million, down 12.2%.
There are no shareholder proposals for the company’s annual meeting.
The board is requesting shareholder approval of amending the company's by-laws to require the approval of two-thirds of active board member to amend the company’s Principles of Corporate Governance to make any changes to the responsibilities of the chairman or lead director.
