Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday it has promoted Scott Lewis to serve as interim chief financial officer, effective Jan. 9.
Lewis, 49, has served as chief accounting officer and controller since May 2015 and has been with Hanesbrands since 2006.
Hanesbrands is conducting its second search in two years for a chief financial officer after Barry Hytinen abruptly announced his resignation in November to take the same job with Iron Mountain Inc.
Executive recruiting specialist Crist|Kolder Associates is assisting Hanesbrands in its search.
“Scott is an accomplished finance professional well versed with our company and strategies,” Gerald Evans Jr., Hanesbrands’ chief executive, said in a statement. “He will provide essential leadership during this transition.”
The company said in a regulatory filing that Lewis will be paid an annual base salary of $375,000, as well as being eligible for incentive pay of up to 45% of his base salary, and for a long-term incentive program worth up to $175,000.
Lewis also will receive cash compensation of $175,000 for each quarter in which he serves as chief financial officer until the permanent successor is hired. Another compensation piece is being entitled to a retention award worth $325,000, payable in cash, if he is still is a company employee through Dec. 31, 2021.
Hytinen, 44, took over as Hanesbrands’ chief financial officer in October 2017, succeeding the company’s founding CFO Richard Moss.
For fiscal 2018, Hytinen was paid $600,000 in salary, $402,798 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.68 million. He was scheduled to be paid $675,000 in salary for fiscal 2019, according to a company regulatory filing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.