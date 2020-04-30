A significant drop-off in March retail sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Hanesbrands Inc. reporting a $7.87 million loss in the first quarter.
Sales dropped 17.1% to $1.32 billion.
“We were on a pace to deliver a strong first quarter above our expectations until the late quarter impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gerald Evans Jr., Hanesbrands' chief executive, said in a statement.
"Sales for our U.S. innerwear business were significantly better than our expectations. Champion was a driver of better-than-planned U.S. activewear growth, and our international businesses were in line with expectations."
“The effects of the pandemic changed those trajectories," Evans said.
Hanesbrands estimates it lost $181 million in sales in the final two weeks of the first quarter, which would have generated about 20 cents in diluted earnings.
International sales were down 14% to $555.9 million. Innerwear sales dropped 9.4% to 422.4 million. Activewear sales were off 10.2% to $288 million, reflecting the ending in January of the C9 Champion line with Target.
"We used our large-scale global supply chain to manage inventory, continue to serve key channels, including mass retail and online, and seize the opportunity to expand our manufacturing capability to include cotton face masks," Evans said.
In a separate question-and-answer section, Hanesbrands provided an update of April sales activity.
"While the majority of our stores and those of some of our retail partners remain closed, we have seen orders resume in April as consumers and retailers have begun to adapt," the company said.
"Online growth has rapidly accelerated each week, reaching triple-digit growth rates across a number of our customers’ online platforms, as well as on our Champion.com and Maidenform.com websites. We have received back‐to‐school orders from some of our large customers."
The company had a 2-cent earnings loss, compared with diluted earnings of 22 cents a year ago
Hanesbrands' loss also was impacted by taking restructuring charges worth just under a combined $25 million during the quarter.
The breakdown was $14.06 million for supply chain actions, $8.21 million for exiting certain product programs and $6.92 million in other restructuring. It benefited from a $4.23 million tax benefit.
Besides the CP Champion business with Target ending, Hanesbrands exited in 2019 its DKNY license for intimate apparel.
When excluding restructuring charges taken during the quarter, adjusted earnings were 5 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 11 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not included one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Hanesbrands has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County. It is the only publicly traded company based in the county.
On April 8, Hanesbrands said it was placing an additional 575 employees in the U.S. on furlough and temporarily closing 1,200 retail stores as part of its latest response to COVID-19.
That included 180 local employees. The furlough period was set from April 13 through May 29.
“We are hopeful that we will be in a position to recall furloughed employees to work at the end of May to help us ramp up business operations,” spokesman Matt Hall said April 8.
Other cost-cutting steps include temporary pay cuts for executives and salaried employees, ranging from 10% to 30%, depending on employee level. Those reductions are scheduled currently to run through May 29.
Hanesbrands said Thursday it projects saving about $200 million in fiscal 2020 from its cost-reduction initiatives.
The company withdrew on March 26 its fiscal 2020 guidance.
The company had projected 2020 net sales in a range of $6.675 billion to $6.775 billion, compared with just under $7 billion in fiscal 2019.
The company repurchased 14.5 million shares during the first quarter, but did not provide a combined value. It has suspended sales repurchases for the rest of fiscal 2020.
On March 26, Hanesbrands accessed $630 million from its U.S. revolving loan facility, giving it $1 billion of cash on hand.
Investopedia defines a revolving loan facility as “a form of credit issued by a financial institution that provides the borrower with the ability to draw down or withdraw, repay and withdraw again. A revolving loan is considered a flexible financing tool due to its repayment and re-borrowing accommodations.”
Hanesbrands said its monetary decision “will provide the company with additional financial flexibility to manage its business with a safety-first emphasis during the unknown duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said investor focus on Hanesbrands "will shift toward capital preservation and balance sheet safety through the downturn."
"Identification of $300 million in new markets for 2020 related to personal protection equipment (sales) helps offset pressures to the core business."
