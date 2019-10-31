A small increase in third-quarter sales and flat expenses boosted Hanesbrands Inc. to a 9.5% increase in third-quarter net income to $187.8 million, the company reported Thursday.
Diluted earnings for the quarter were 51 cents a share, up 4 cents from a year ago. When excluding one-time charges, adjusted earnings were 54 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 54 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The performance was not good enough, at least in early trading, to help Hanesbrands avoid a recent pattern in which it received a negative, sometimes sharp, reaction from investors the day of an earnings-report release.
The 52-week share price range is $11.57 on Dec. 26 to $19.38 on Feb. 1. The share price opened Thursday at $16.03, but was down as much as 12.6% in early trading.
Hanesbrands, based in Winston-Salem, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
“We are proud to have met or exceeded our financial guidance for each of the first three quarters of the year, and we have now raised the midpoint of 2019 guidance for net sales and earnings per share,” Gerald Evans Jr., Hanesbrands' chief executive, said in a statement.
“We have a strong diversified business model across geographies and product segments. Our international businesses are outperforming, global Champion growth continues, we are thriving in the consumer-direct channels, and we are charting a path back to growth for our U.S. innerwear businesses through innovation and brand investment.
"Our long-term outlook is strong.”
Cost of sales essentially was unchanged at $1.15 billion
Meanwhile, sales reached $1.87 billion, up 1%.
Hanesbrands again benefited from the latest phase of its 12-year global expansion strategy. International sales rose 7.1% to $663.5 million, serving as its largest revenue segment.
Innerwear sales dropped 3.5% to $578.4 million. That category has been affected by “slower replenishment orders” for socks and panties and higher raw-material costs, primarily cotton.
Activewear sales were off 1.2% to $548.1 million even though Champion branded sales jumped 25%. The company said it added a distribution partner in South Korea and a second distribution partner in China during the quarter. It expects to have more than 200 Champion-branded retail stores combined in those countries by the end of 2020.
Investors have focused in recent quarters on lost future business from a bankrupt Sears Holdings Corp. at Sears and Kmart stores, and Walmart sourcing a private label line from Hanesbrands rival Gildan Activewear Inc.
Target said in August 2018 that it would discontinue Hanesbrands’ C9 apparel line by January 2020. Hanesbrands said in July that Target’s decision is likely to result in a $45 million decline in revenue for the line in the second half to $340 million.
Hanesbrands projected in February fiscal 2019 net sales in a range of $6.88 billion to $6.98 billion, diluted earnings in a range of $1.59 a share to $1.67, and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.72 to $1.80 a share.
On Thursday, Hanesbrands updated the forecasts to net sales in a range of $6.93 billion to $6.98 billion, diluted earnings in a range of $1.61 to $1.67, and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.74 to $1.80.
The ranges for the fourth quarter are: net sales in a range of $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion, diluted earnings in a range of 46 cents to 52 cents, and adjusted earnings of 48 cents to 54 cents.
The company experienced another reversal from the recent effects of the federal corporate tax-rate cut that began in January 2018. Its income tax for the quarter was at $30.8 million, compared with $25.4 million a year ago.
The tax-rate cut has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kontoor Brands Inc., Unifi Inc. and VF Corp.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal 2018 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.