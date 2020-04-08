Hanesbrands Inc. is placing 575 U.S. employees on furlough and temporarily closing 1,200 retail stores as part of its latest response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its global business.
The Winston-Salem company could not be immediately reached for details Wednesday about how many local corporate and supply chain employees are included in the furlough initiative, and for how long.
Hanesbrands has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County. It is the only publicly traded company based in the county.
Furloughed employees will continue to receive company-paid healthcare, life insurance and other benefits.
The company has idled temporarily the majority of its production operations with the exception of face mask manufacturing. Distribution centers are operating on a demand-adjusted basis, including serving e-commerce consumers across platforms.
The 1,200 retail stores are in the U.S., Europe and Australia. Those employees have been placed on furlough with benefits continuing after they received full pay during the first phase of the closures.
The company has an outlet store at Thruway Shopping Center, as well as outlet stores in Blowing Rock and Mebane in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
"The company plans to call these full-time and part-time employees back to work as soon as stores can be reopened," according to its statement.
Other cost-cutting steps include temporary pay cuts for executives and salaried employees, ranging from 10% to 30%, depending on employee level.
The company is ramping up production to make more than 320 million FDA-approved all-cotton face masks.
That production decision comes after the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday that individuals wear some kind of facial cloth while in public to help limit the spread of the virus.
“Hanesbrands continues to follow a safety-first operating philosophy for the sake of our employees, consumers and partners,” Gerald Evans Jr., the company's chief executive, said in a statement released Tuesday night.
“We also are proactively taking measures to assure balance sheet flexibility and liquidity, seeking to limit the impact on employees, and making fast-recovery plans to take advantage of market needs when the pandemic wanes.”
The latest steps come after Hanesbrands said March 26 it had accessed $630 million from its U.S. revolving loan facility, giving it $1 billion of cash on hand.
Investopedia defines a revolving loan facility as “a form of credit issued by a financial institution that provides the borrower with the ability to draw down or withdraw, repay and withdraw again. A revolving loan is considered a flexible financing tool due to its repayment and re-borrowing accommodations.”
The company said March 26 that “Hanesbrands continues to monitor and adjust its business plans as necessary, including taking actions to protect employees, manage liquidity, reduce expenses and serve customers and consumers.”
Hanesbrands confirmed March 21 it would begin producing cotton surgical masks at some of its factories in Latin American as part of a federal contract to combat a national shortage of face masks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At peak output at that time, the company expected to produce about 1.5 million masks a week.
On Tuesday, the company said 10 million masks have been delivered and it s ramping production to make 40 million per week.
The announcement after President Donald Trump’s media briefing about the new coronavirus and the federal government’s response.
Hansesbrands has joined a cooperative consortium of other major apparel manufacturers led by Parkdale Mills America that are dedicating manufacturing capacity to meet the U.S. need for masks.
Hanesbrands said Tuesday that discretionary spending and capital expenditures have been reduced to a critical-needs basis only.
“We are taking actions today to ensure we navigate the pandemic for a successful future for all of us,” Evans said.
“Hanesbrands has a 120-year history of meeting the challenges of difficult economic cycles, including recessions, historic input-cost inflation, and other national and social disruptions. We have a strong and flexible balance sheet with more than $1 billion of cash and a highly skilled workforce.
"We firmly believe that the strength of our brands, the basic nature of our apparel products, and the flexibility of our company-owned global supply chain positions us well to navigate the current environment and take advantage of the return of more normalized demand patterns to generate long-term growth," Evans said.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said March 26 that "while their respective financial status may be different, the thinking among all of these companies is the same."
“They all want to have as much liquidity at their finger tips as possible to maintain operations until cash flow is restored.
“I do think that there may also be a need to access those credit facilities before the banks potentially reduce those credit lines as balance sheets deteriorate,” Gray said.
Hanesbrands withdrew March 26 its initial fiscal 2020 guidance, which for Hanesbrands excluded any initial impact from COVID-19. Hanesbrands said it expects to provide more information when it reports first-quarter earnings in May.
