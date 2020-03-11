The chief executive of Hanesbrands Inc., Gerald Evans Jr., said Wednesday his plans to retire Jan. 2, 2021.
When Evans, 60, retires, he will have served as the manufacturer's chief executive for more than four years and as an employee for 37 years.
“After more than three and a half decades at Hanes, I am confident that now is the right time for the company to transition to its next generation of leadership," Evans said in a statement.
“We have created a strong foundation for sustainable success that is rooted in our customer-centric approach, agile business model and commitment to continuous improvement."
Hanesbrands' board of directors has started its search for Evans' successor, hiring Russell Reynolds Associates to assist. It plans to consider internal and external candidates.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with its headquarters based in Winston-Salem, as well as its only Fortune 500 company.
The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Evans' decision comes nearly a year after his predecessor, Richard Noll, stepped down as non-executive chairman.
The company credited Evans for guiding Hanesbrands' strategy that's been focused on cash generation, supply chain and geographic diversification, expansion into new retail avenues, organic sales growth and innovation leveraging brand building.
Hanesbrands expanded its international retail presence during Evans' turn as chief executive, in particular the doubling of global Champion annual brand sales to nearly $2 billion.
He also has overseen an increase of consumer-directed sales to the point it represents 25% of total revenue.
“Gerald has been an invaluable member of the Hanes team,” said Ronald Nelson, Hanesbrands' independent chairman. "We appreciate his willingness to continue with the company through year end to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.”
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said Evans' retirement plans may be viewed as a positive by some investors.
"Investors have been frustrated with share performance in recent years, and new direction may be welcome by some," Duffy said.
The 52-week share price range is $10.18 — which was reached Wednesday — and $19.10.
Before the impact of the new coronavirus began to occur in the stock market in recent weeks, Hanesbrands' share price was at $14.70.
By comparison, it was at $25.88 when Evans took over as chief executive.
"For the successor, we expect an external candidate with leadership qualities and expertise in alignment with the needs of Hanesbrands’ business model — consumer oriented, marketing across multiple brands, global supply chain, and product focused," Duffy said.
"The CEO succession appears to have sufficient time before year end to ensure a smooth transition."
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Evans "has had a long and distinguished career" at Hanesbrands.
"Despite year-over-year improvements in earnings, with the unknowns facing all companies with COVID-19 impacting supply chains, a path forward may very well require new eyes and a fresh grip.
"He leaves a comparatively healthy company and is providing enough runway to find a qualified replacement."
Evans was paid $1.1 million in salary for fiscal 2018, unchanged from 2017. His incentive pay dropped 31% to $1.3 million. Total compensation for Evans was $8.83 million, down 7.8%.
