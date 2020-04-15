CBL Properties, owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro, said Tuesday it is making additional expense reductions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBL closed its mall and shopping center properties temporarily March 27.

“While the full impact of these temporary closures cannot be quantified, based on discussions with tenants, CBL anticipates a significant deterioration in near-term revenue,” the company said.

In response, CBL halted all non-essential expenditures, reduced operating and overhead expenses and reduced, deferred or suspended capital expenditures, including redevelopment investments.

