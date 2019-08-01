A local group is looking at whether downtown Winston-Salem needs a grocery store.
In April 2018, Flow 537 North Spruce LLC spent $3.3 million to buy the parking lot across Fifth Street from the Winston-Salem Journal.
The parking lot is catty-corner to the 500 West Fifth tower — the former GMAC Insurance building — where Flow Automotive Cos. recently moved its headquarters.
Buddy Thomas, head of real estate for Flow Cos., said Thursday in response to a widely shared social media post about a grocery store at the parking lot site that "we are only in the planning stage and do not have an announcement."
"Our purpose in planning this was to demonstrate the feasibility on the site for this kind of development."
The parking lot was identified in January 2017 by the City-County Planning Board staff as one of 14 potential downtown sites for future high-rise development.
More than 1,400 people live in downtown Winston-Salem. That's more than double the 675 residents in 2009.
Flow Automotive owner Don Flow was asked by the Journal in August 2018 about plans for the parking lot.
"We purchased the parking lot because it represents an entire city block that does not have any development on it," Flow said.
"There are some obvious shortcomings we still have in downtown that need to be addressed, including a grocery store, additional parking and retail. We hope to be able to attract the capital and companies that might enable that to happen."
Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods, said in February 2018 that the grocery chain is considering a downtown store.
Lowe said the company continues to evaluate the number of individuals and households living downtown, as well as the potential disruption of the Business 40 makeover.
Lowe also said, “We have nothing specific going on for downtown. We are researching the possibilities and would like to be a part of downtown if it makes sense.”
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Thursday that "certainly, additional grocery opportunities downtown has been a topic of interest for years."
Joines said he had no insight into Flow's plans for the parking lot.
Among retailers currently providing area grocery store services are Washington Perk & Provisions, Keur Sirigne Mbacke Grocery, Kingz Downtown Market and Ronnie's Country Store.
Flow 537 has the right to construct either an elevated or underground walkway from the parking area to 500 West Fifth. The passageway could be no more than 10 feet in height or width.
Jason Thiel, president of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said his socioeconomic wish list would include “neighborhood-supporting retail, such as grocery stores, dry cleaners as well as more entertainment venue options.”
In November, Flow 537 North Spruce LLC secured a $2.83 million loan from Capital Bank toward a downtown investment lease, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds deed of trust filing.
The lease involves leasing four tracts of land at and near 537 N. Spruce St. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office owns 537 North Spruce.
“This was nothing more than a straight refinancing of the property,” Thomas said in November. "At this time, there are no plans for the property other than the current use.”
There was talk several years ago of placing a small-scale downtown grocery store on the street level of the 42,000-square-foot building at 505 N. Liberty St. There has been renovation work at the building, which has been touted as the potential home of an elite National Cycling Center for Olympic-caliber cyclists.
Recent talk has been more about a restaurant or brewpub in that space.