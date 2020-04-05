GREENSBORO — Franco Nannucci hasn’t slept in three weeks, trying to get hundreds of thousands of surgical face masks shipped out of China.
The businessman, who until recently imported fabrics, has rearranged his work space to also produce his own regulation face masks. The small business provides income for six families.
“What I say to the people around me is that they have to believe in what we do because we are doing something that has the opportunity to help people and to save the business,” said Nannucci, who is originally from Italy.
“When I watch myself in the mirror, and I’m on my own, sometimes I get some fears myself, because I’m human.”
With the coronavirus pandemic upsetting the economy, business owners like Nannucci are having to adapt to this new environment to stay afloat. But Nannucci’s effort also offers a glimpse locally at how neighbors are trying to help their communities at the same time.
Nannucci saw with growing alarm what was taking place in Italy earlier this year, especially with the deaths of friends there. When he heard that hospitals were running out of regulation face masks here, he reached out to one of his contacts in China to see if he could get some made and shipped immediately.
He then contacted Winston McGregor of the Guilford Education Alliance, who he had worked with to raise money for the schools after the 2018 tornado that devastated east Greensboro, to find a way to connect with local health care organizations to do what he could to help them fight COVID-19 safely.
Also working with the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Nannucci has donated 5,000 of the first shipment of masks to Cone Health System. He has also handed out packages of the face masks to local bank employees dealing with the public.
Communities with people like Franco will fare better than others, McGregor said.
“He is a savvy business person who is also a passionate humanitarian,” McGregor said. “He is a person of action and willing to take risk to help others.”
‘Hard work behind it’
Nannucci grew up in Italy in what others might consider privileged circumstances.
But before he was to come to America for college, his parents lost everything.
“I know what it means starting from scratch — starting from zero, starting from nothing,” Nannucci said.
Years later, he went into a textiles business with a friend, which brought him to America in 2002. He started the Textile Field USA company that operates out of a nondescript building with the company’s name in huge letters near Summit Avenue and N.C. A&T.
Nannucci had already started a nonprofit — It Is All About The Love Again — when the April 15, 2018, tornado tore through east Greensboro, leaving one person dead and three heavily damaged Guilford County Schools in its wake.
Although his three children attended other county schools, Nannucci wanted to do something.
He called on friends who are musicians — Fabrizio Bosso and the renowned Italian jazz quartet bearing his name — and quickly pulled together a concert to benefit tornado relief efforts.
The group was coming to America for concert dates elsewhere, and swung by Greensboro for 48 hours. The concert raised about $22,000.
In the past three years the nonprofit has raised about $550,000 for education and charitable projects in Africa — where it supports seven schools, Italy and the United States.
“You want to do something,” said Nannucci, whose group had previously donated $8,000 to Peck Elementary to refurbish the school’s library.
As he speaks over the telephone, son Pietro, whose sophomore year at East Carolina University now consists of online classes, is making cold calls to hospitals and businesses that might be interested in purchasing some of the masks. He is learning how to do it with each new call.
Pietro’s also the delivery guy and has gained another level of respect for his dad.
The other siblings, 12 and 15, help mark boxes to be delivered.
“He says he’s going to do something and it happens,” Pietro said of his father. “He kind of speaks things into existence but there’s hard work behind it.”
‘All in this together’
With the old business on what Nannucci calls a “pause,” this is a new venture for the company, which specializes in selling fabrics to healthcare and senior living companies for items such as curtain dividers.
The building was an ideal place for manufacturing masks. It had been refurbished last year so it could double as a manufacturing plant.
Nannucci has purchased 30 sewing machines and the most critical components, including the elastic and thread, to produce the masks. The first six machines are in use.
Nannucci, who is the third generation of his family in the textile business, hopes to produce around 5,000 a day.
He says his business is not special. He sees good things happening with companies all around him, in ways big and small. He also looks around at employees adapting to the changes.
“We really are all in this together,” Nannucci said.
