Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed bills Thursday that would have reopened gyms, amusement parks, bowling alleys and skating rinks in North Carolina.
The Democratic governor also vetoed a Republican-sponsored attempt to require agreement from the 10-member Council of State before invoking or extending an executive order, particularly in a public health emergency.
Cooper's decisions on three of the reopening bills — those focused on amusement parks and carnivals, bowling alleys and skating rinks and Fourth of July celebrations — were expected. The amusement park and bowling alley bills also included the Council of State language.
Several Democratic legislators have called the Council of State concurrence requirement “a poison pill.”
Cooper said in a statement concerning the reopening bills that "tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising."
However, the veto of House Bill 808, which would reopen fitness centers and gyms without adding the Council of State requirement, passed the legislature last week. There was more than enough bipartisan support to override a veto— 35-11 late on June 25 in the Senate and 75-31 early on June 26 in the House.
At full attendance, overriding the governor's veto would require at least 72 votes in the House and at least 30 votes in the Senate. The current breakdown is 65-55 Republican in the House and 29-21 Republican in the Senate.
Some political analysts pondered whether Cooper might sign HB808 or let it become law without his signature because of that level of bipartisan support.
Republican legislative leaders have planned to have skeleton floor sessions for the week of July 6 with the option of conducting veto override votes.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement that "Gov. Cooper's scattershot executive orders are picking winners and losers instead of delivering real results for the people of North Carolina."
"Families and individuals are desperate for a balanced approach to recovery that protects the public's health without permanently devastating small businesses across our state," he said.
