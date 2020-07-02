Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Wednesday state House bills that designate Winston-Salem’s Smith Reynolds Airport as a legacy airport and provides grants for meat-processing facilities.
House Bill 694 and House Bill 1023 were among 24 that Cooper signed.
Smith Reynolds is among at least seven airports in North Carolina that qualify for the designation. The others are: Raleigh-Durham International; Pitt-Greenville; Wilmington International; Laurinburg-Maxton; Moore County; and Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional.
The bipartisan bill, sponsored by three Forsyth County legislators, cleared the House by a 115-0 vote and the Senate by a 47-0 vote.
HB694 would allow the state Transportation Department’s Aviation division to classify as a legacy airport any facility that meets the following requirements
Owned and operated by a county; established as an airport and has been in continuous operation since at least 1944; contains a terminal building that was built; has an actively used runway that is at least 6,500 feet long; and has contributed significantly to the development of aviation in North Carolina.
HB1023 provides $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to meat-processing facilities was placed into a COVID-19-focused bill during the final push of the latest 2020 General Assembly session."
The law, however, did not addresses plant- and worker-safety conditions after several outbreaks at meat-processing facilities in the state, including at least 570 Tyson Foods workers testing positive at the company’s Wilkesboro facilities.
HB1023 cleared the House by a 114-0 vote at 3:26 a.m. Friday — one of the last bills acted upon before the latest phase of the session was adjourned a few minutes later.
HB1023 provides funding “for expansion of an existing eligible facility and for fixtures or equipment at an existing eligible facility that will expand animal throughput, processing capacity, the amount or type of products produced, or processing speed.”
It also provides workforce development funding for educational and workforce training provided either by the facility or by an institution of higher education. There’s also a portion available to a nonprofit entity or institution of higher education to complete feasibility or siting studies for a new eligible meat processing facility.”
One principal goal is getting new equipment in place to make plants more efficient, and so to perhaps need fewer workers. Large producers such as Tyson would not be eligible for the grants.
"This bill includes funding for personal protective equipment for our schools, but we need to work together do more," Cooper said in a statement.
"It also helps ensure that summer feeding operations can continue to provide meals for children who can’t be at school, which is critical for our families right now."
