The arrival of corporate shareholder season during the COVID-19 pandemic has led Gov. Roy Cooper to issue an executive order allowing for virtual meetings.
A significant number of corporations conduct their shareholder meetings during April or May if their fiscal year operates on the calendar year.
Chapter 55 of the N.C. General Statutes of the N.C. Business Corporation Act requires annual shareholder meetings be conducted by corporations based in the state. Shareholders are required to approve the election of directors and to consider other matters of business.
North Carolina law does not allow for virtual or online only meetings, but does permit “hybrid” in-person and online meetings. Georgia and South Carolina also does not permit virtual and online meetings.
With local, state and federal guidelines not permitting any more than 10 individuals from gathering in a public setting, corporations were trying to determine how to conduct shareholder events.
In the past week, Cooper was asked by corporations and pro-business advocacy groups to consider an executive order allowing for virtual and online meetings on a temporary basis.
The N.C. Retail Merchants Association also made an appeal to legislators serving on an economic working group addressing the pandemic.
Cooper agreed, signing Executive Order No. 125 on Wednesday that permits those types of meetings during the pandemic so that corporations can be in compliance with public gathering restrictions. The order is effective for 60 days.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a similar order March 20 requiring virtual and online meetings through at least April 19.
“Thirty states, including Delaware, which is where most corporate law derives, allow for the use of virtual shareholders’ meeting,” said Andy Ellen, president and chief executive of the retail merchants association.
Ellen was one of the advocates appealing to the legislative working group.
“Governor Cooper’s executive order now allows for these virtual shareholder meetings, which will protect both shareholder rights and public health,” Ellen said.
Among the first corporations responding to the executive order is Truist Financial Corp., which announced Friday it will conduct a virtual shareholder meeting April 28.
Truist said the decision was made “to protect the health and well-being of attendees, and accommodate travel and stay-at-home restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The bank said shareholders will be able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions prior to and during the meeting through the virtual meeting’s chat function. Presentation materials will be available online during the webcast.
The National Law Review encouraged the use of virtual shareholder meetings in a March 26 statement.
“In recent years, virtual annual shareholder meetings ... have become increasingly utilized by public companies, either as the exclusive means to attend the annual meeting, or in conjunction with a traditional in-person meeting,” according to the report.
“It may be unreasonable for companies with annual meetings planned for any time in the relatively near future to expect their officers, directors and shareholders to travel to, and gather at, a physical meeting location.”
Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange require listed companies to hold an annual meeting, but neither imposes any restrictions as to where or how the meeting must be held.
“Companies that hold virtual shareholder meetings should take steps to ensure that they are continuing to engage with shareholders — in particular, if companies have historically held in-person meetings — in order to avoid the perception that virtual meetings are being used, even in part, to avoid such engagement,” according to the National Law Review statement.
“Such steps may include allowing shareholders to ask live questions on the telephone, similar to an earnings call.”
