Dogs and cats and breweries can mix again inside, starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an Alcoholic Beverage Council regulatory reform bill into law Monday.
The final version of Senate Bill 290 incorporated much of the legislation in House Bill 536, the ABC omnibus regulatory bill.
The bills create an exemption for breweries if the brewery “is not engaged in the preparation of food on the premises. ... The term ‘food’ does not include beverages.”
Jamie Bartholomaus, co-owner and president of Foothills Brewing Co., said Tuesday that "our restaurant policy will not change."
"We will likely allow dogs in some capacity in our tasting room, and certainly on our patio as always."
Dan Rossow, taproom manager for Wise Man Brewing on North Main Street in downtown Winston-Salem, said Tuesday that "we look forward to welcoming dogs back into our taproom on Sept. 1, though we are in the process of developing a list of rules to make sure that their reintroduction into our space goes as smoothly as possible."
The main focus of SB290 is allowing distilleries the same serving privileges as wineries and craft breweries, while reducing regulation on out-of-state sales.
“Distilleries are expanding North Carolina’s reputation for craftsmanship and drawing visitors to cities and towns across our state,” Cooper said in a statement. “This bill will help small businesses continue to thrive.”
Since late 2018, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health stepped up enforcement of a state food code that bars pets from craft breweries and taprooms.
Even though they often don’t have kitchens, craft breweries, taprooms, public bars and ale houses have been included in the food-services code that applies to restaurants, meaning the same rules apply to both.
Currently, any establishment that is required to get a permit from the local health department and serves drinks in glasses that are washed and reused can’t have dogs or cats inside. In order to allow dogs and cats inside, plastic cups would have to be used.
The law had been on the books for several years but was largely unenforced.
The state food code was amended by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2016 to allow dogs and cats to be outside, such as on patios and in beer gardens, as long as they are on leashes.
In February, Wise Man Brewing started a petition on www.change.org to get the law changed. That petition got at least 500 signatures and was sent to local governments in Forsyth and Guilford counties.
The petition says the regulation treating “non-food-serving breweries and taprooms as restaurants is inadequate and inappropriate.”
Rossow said it’s not financially feasible for the business to use single-use beverage containers.
“This regulation leads to the unintended consequence of barring well-behaving and previously welcomed canines from these establishments,” it continues. “This petition simply asks to lift the regulation barring animals inside the premises of non-food-serving taprooms, and to be enforced at the discretion of taproom management.”
Sheryl Emory, an environmental-health supervisor with Forsyth County, said in February that “we’re dealing with it as we get complaints. We apply laws as consistently as possible and are obligated to investigate consumer complaints.”
Emory said food-code issues can involve staff touching pets while serving customers, and the potential for pets, particularly puppies, to carry diseases or pathogens.
Emory said some establishments, when made aware of the exception for single-use containers, choose to take a pass “because part of their atmosphere is about serving beer in cold mugs and glasses, not plastic cups.”
Service animals and patrol dogs are exempt from the rule and allowed inside the establishments.
There are concerns that creating an exemption for craft breweries in the state food code could open the door to restaurants and other food outlets requesting that animals be allowed within indoor-dining areas.
A similar issue arose in Virginia in 2018 when county health departments began enforcing similar food codes.
An outcry from Virginia craft breweries led to the GOP-majority legislature passing a bill in March 2018 that lets breweries, wineries and distilleries allow dogs in their tasting rooms as long as the animals are kept out of production areas.