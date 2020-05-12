The N.C. Division of Employment Security continues to make progress on receiving and processing unemployment insurance benefit claims, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.
However, Cooper said he recognizes that too many North Carolinians still are struggling with filing state and federal claims nearly two months after the surge in applications began.
“Every single claim that is filed is important because it represents a family in trouble,” Cooper said. “Everybody over there (with DES) knows that.
“I am pushing (DES) to do more and go faster” to serve about 368,000 North Carolinians who are waiting on an answer to their claim.
“It’s something we have to do as quickly as possible,” Cooper said.
A letter sent to Cooper by the six Republican Council of State members urged the governor to begin Phase 2 of reopening the economy before May 22.
They cited the struggles of some North Carolinians to file their UI claim as one of their main concerns.
“It is heartbreaking to hear the unending high volume of phone calls many of us receive daily from hopeless citizens down to their last few dollars,” according to the letter.
“There are numerous ways to protect lives and livelihoods at the same time, while allowing healthy North Carolina citizens to return to work and giving them the ability to provide for themselves and their families.”
Even if all the stay-at-home orders “disappeared today, there would be no magical rebound that returns the state’s economy to where it was at the start of the year,” said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“The mere existence of the virus will cause people to change their behaviors, and it is doubtful that people suddenly will flock back to restaurants theaters, or other commercial activities that involve crowded interactions in confined spaces.
“Of course, the massive job losses that have occurred over the past month or so have deprived many households of discretionary income and is contributing to a collapse in aggregate demand,” Quinterno said.
DES began providing Tuesday a more specific breakdown of its claims processing activity.
Previously, DES combined state and federal UI claims into one combined total.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
An example of the difference: On Monday, DES indicated North Carolina had surpassed 1.1 million state and federal claims since March 15.
On Tuesday, DES listed 861,713 individuals filing a combined 1.13 million claims.
About 17.3% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The number of applicants moved back above 10,000 for the first time in three days at 16,984.
The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30, and the second highest was 32,613 on May 4.
The second round of federal unemployment benefits that began April 24 spurred the latest surge in applications in North Carolina.
The state reported that, as of Tuesday morning, it had paid out $1.79 billion in state and federal benefits: $999.7 million from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package, known as PUC; $559.3 million in state benefits; and $237.4 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, dubbed PUA.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 14.5% of that money had been used as of Tuesday morning.
