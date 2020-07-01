The decision on how to safely start the 2020-21 school year for K-12 education has jumped to the front of COVID-19 concerns for the Cooper administration.
However, students, teachers, parents and administrators will have to wait at least a few more days for an answer on when from Gov. Roy Cooper.
The current projection is starting school Aug. 17, although some school districts could begin as early as Aug. 3.
For the past week, amid increasing pressure from Republican legislative leaders to disclose his strategy, Cooper had been expected to unveil his plan Wednesday.
Instead, Cooper said administration officials need more time to have more conversations with education and public health officials.
“We are well aware that parents, teachers and students are so anxious to know about school in the fall,” Cooper said. “We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure we get this right.
“Let me be clear: My No. 1 opening priority is classroom doors. We want our schools open for in-person instruction in August. Classrooms are the best places for children to learn.
“The decision will be made soon enough for schools to go back in August,” Cooper said.
Republican Sens. Deanna Ballard of Watauga County and Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County said in a joint statement Tuesday that “we urge Gov. Cooper to follow the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics and reopen schools on Aug. 17 for in-classroom instruction.”
The Cooper administration continues to weigh three options that were disclosed to school districts in June: Plan A — in-person learning with key health and safety rules in place; Plan B — same as Plan A, but with fewer children in the classroom at one time; Plan C — remote learning for all students.
““We want to get more buy-in from teachers, people on the ground, across the board to make sure they understand all the requirements,” Cooper said. “Each school district is different.”
Still, Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, would not rule out that the start of school could be delayed until after Labor Day if the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging.
“The emerging evidence is showing that children not only get COVID-19 less often, but if they do get it, they transmit it less. Those are encouraging signs there (could be) less risk in our schools,” Cohen said.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has not decided what plan it will put forward.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. July 7, where it is expected to decide how much real and virtual time in the classrooms that students will get depending on their grade levels.
On the scheduling front, two scenarios were presented for local schools if they reopen with moderate social-distancing measures (the state’s Plan B).
Under both scenarios, students from pre-K through third grade would go to their assigned school in person every day. Students in grades 4-12 would be divided into two cohorts, with each cohort going to their assigned school one week and learning remotely the next week.
Under Plan B, schools must operate at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing. The second scenario involves students in fourth and fifth grades going to their assigned middle school; sixth- through eighth-graders going to their assigned high school; and high school students learning remotely.
To be able to keep buildings at 50% capacity, the school system would need to utilize all of its buildings, Superintendent Angela Hairston said.
