An executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday creates a way for employers to financially assist furloughed workers without jeopardizing those workers’ unemployment benefits.
Executive Order No. 134 allows employers to voluntarily provide money to employees who are temporarily furloughed. The language in the order refers to the money as “COVID-19 support payments.”
Because the employee would not have worked during the relevant period, the payments would not be considered wages, Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary for DES, said Tuesday to a legislative COVID-19 working group committee. And since the payments wouldn’t be wages, they wouldn’t lower the amount employees could receive in state and/or federal unemployment benefits.
It’s not clear how many employers would choose to offer such assistance. Employers typically put people on furlough to reduce payroll expenses.
The thinking, however, is that some employers might offer at least something to try to hold onto valued employees they’ll need when business picks back up.
The voluntary payments do not require the approval of the N.C. Division of Employment Security, but the disbursement would be handled by the division.
Employers would be required to submit voluntary payments on behalf of each furloughed employee, providing the length of the furlough and the voluntary amount being provided.
DES reported that as of Tuesday, it had paid $389.4 million from the first federal unemployment program, known as pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC). The program provides up to $600 a week for individuals who are qualified to receive state unemployment benefits.
By comparison, DES has paid $189.5 million in state unemployment funds. The maximum weekly state UI benefit is $350 with the average in the $260 to $275 range.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, about 4.29% of those funds had been used as of Sunday.
As of Monday, the overall total was 689,424 filings, representing 13.9% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March, according to the monthly household survey.
A total of 257,453 claimants have received funds from one or both programs, or about 37.3%.
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
DES said there were 17,057 state unemployment claims filed Monday. The daily peak in state UI claims was 34,706 on March 30.
Another wave of claims is expected once the second of three federal unemployment benefit programs begins.
Federal pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
DES estimates that about 138,000 North Carolinians already are considered as eligible for the program.
DES estimates its online filing system will be ready to accept those claims by Thursday night.
The division said it plans to add a chat-box option for applicants, as well as install a prompt for how long wait times are for callers. About 40% of callers who have gotten through are asking about the status of their claim.
