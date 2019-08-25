Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Sunday he will allow a Republican-sponsored and bipartisan-supported bill that offers small business health insurance options to become law.
Senate Bill 86 permits small businesses to use associations, such as chambers of commerce, to obtain health-care plans.
The bill passed 32-9 in the Senate on Aug. 13 and 82-32 in the House on Aug. 7. The bill was presented to Cooper on Aug. 15.
Cooper had until today to sign SB86, issue a veto or let it become law in 10 days without his signature. He chose the third option.
Bill supporters estimate that about 110,000 North Carolinians, or about 1% of the population, could benefit from signing up for an association health plan (AHP).
For example, NC Realtors said about 6,000 of its 45,000 members could qualify.
The law goes into effect Oct. 1 and applies to contracts beginning Jan. 1. There are 24, mostly Republican-leaning, states offering some form of an AHP.
Cooper said in a statement Sunday he agreed to let the bill become law even though his preference remains expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
“People have a right to be frustrated with the cost of private health insurance plans,” Cooper wrote.
“But even though there is significant bipartisan support for this legislation, my concerns about the legality of these cheaper plans and their potential negative effects on health care prevent me from signing the bill.”
What’s different about SB86 compared with the seven bills Cooper has vetoed is the amount of Democratic support for SB86.
The governor’s most prominent veto is the Republican state budget compromise in House Bill 966.
Republicans hold a 29-21 advantage in the Senate and a 65-55 advantage in the House. It takes one Democratic senator and seven Democratic House members to support a veto override to reach the required three-fifths majority if all members are present.
Cooper has received written commitment from 51 of the 55 House Democrats that they will sustain his veto of the state budget.
Today is Day 60 of the budget stalemate.
Meanwhile, there were nine Democratic senators, including Forsyth County’s Paul Lowe, who voted for SB86, and 19 Democratic House members, including Forsyth’s Derwin Montgomery, who approved the bill.
Some Forsyth Republican legislators, such as Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Rep. Donny Lambeth, were hopeful Cooper would allow SB86 to become law, but they had been bracing for another veto dispute.
“Given Gov. Cooper’s willingness to veto three other bills in the span of three days last week, it’s noteworthy that he allowed SB86 to become law,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Perhaps he realized that it would have been hard to spend so much time touting increased access to health insurance, and then turning around and blocking a bill that would address that goal for thousands of small business employees.”
SB86 piggybacks on previous AHP legislation, such as permitting a grouping of employers in the same trade, industry or line of business in an AHP. Employers with up to 50 workers could qualify.
Critics of AHPs say giving small employers access to the flexibility of larger employers could lead to those plans opting out of providing 10 essential health-care benefits required in the federal marketplace under the ACA.
Those benefits are: ambulatory or outpatient services; emergency services; hospitalization; maternity and newborn care; behavioral health services; prescription drugs; rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices; laboratory services; preventive and wellness services, and chronic disease management; and pediatric services, including oral and vision care.
The AHP has to be offered by a nonprofit with at least 500 members and having been in business for at least two years for reasons beyond providing insurance, such as a chamber of commerce or a trade group.
There were several public-health advocacy groups that opposed SB86 for not going far enough to protect adequate health insurance. They included N.C. Justice Center and the N.C. chapter of March of Dimes.
SB86 would loosen the requirements for AHPs in North Carolina in response to federal Labor Department changes made in June 2018 by the Trump administration.
However, on March 28, a federal District Court judge struck down the final U.S. Labor ruling. U.S. Labor officials filed an appeal April 26.
On April 29, U.S. Labor said it would not enforce violations stemming from good faith reliance on the AHP rule’s validity, as long as businesses in an AHP meet their responsibilities to pay health benefit claims as promised.
“These plans, if they survive legal challenge, can take us back to a time when people can be discriminated against for pre-existing conditions in addition to driving up health care costs for everyone else,” Cooper wrote.
“A proven and effective way most other states have used to drive down the cost of private health insurance has been to accept the billions of federal dollars to expand Medicaid.
“We must find a bipartisan way to do this, too.”