GOODWILL

Items are brought into the Goodwill store on University Parkway. Goodwill plans to reopen its Winston-Salem stores the week of May 11. 

 ANDREW DYE

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. said Thursday it plans to reopen its 50 retail stores and career centers during the week of May 11.

“We are working hard to implement safety precautions and practices, so we can safely welcome back our employees and shoppers,” spokeswoman Sara Butner said.

Meanwhile, Goodwill Industries of Central N.C. said Thursday it plans to open six retail stores Friday.

Those stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are: 1235 S. Eugene St. 3519 N. Elm St. and 3921 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro; 11316 N. Main St, in Archdale; 6625 N.C.-135 in Mayodan; and 3740 S. Church St. in Burlington.

Richard Craver

rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Tags

Load comments