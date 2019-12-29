Winston-Salem and the Triad awoke Feb. 7 to the news that BB&T and SunTrust were planning to combine into a bank with $464.7 billion in total assets (as of Sept. 30), serving more than 10 million households with a branch presence in 17 Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest states.
BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King had been warning since early 2017, including in civic events, about the bank's need to plunge headfirst into its "disrupt or die/thrive" mantra of embracing digital banking technology, reducing its branch footprint, increasing spending on its community bank unit, and relying on organic growth and flat expenses.
King affirmed when the SunTrust megadeal was announced that it represented the "ultimate rollout," saying "this is not a loss for anybody; it is a win for everybody. If we had not made this decision, this would have been bad for everybody." King is serving in the same roles with Truist.
The bank unveiled Truist as its corporate name and brand to mixed reviews June 12. King said Dec. 8 that the logo, color scheme and signage may not be disclosed until January or February.
Even though Truist debuted Dec. 6, the bank has not provided an estimate of how many jobs it will have in its community/retail hub in Winston-Salem and within the Triad.
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth commissioners. It also had 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex near Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
It is clear that Winston-Salem is losing corporate headquarters jobs to Charlotte and wholesale banking jobs to Atlanta, but gaining community banking jobs.
However, it may take until the end of 2021 to get a firm count of the eventual workforce impact.
