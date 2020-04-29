The combination of a significant global revenue hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and a major goodwill write-off contributed to a $99.3 million first-quarter loss for Gildan Activewear Inc.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury with more than 1,000 employees combined.
Production plants in North Carolina have been idled since March 17 in response to state-mandated shutdowns of non-essential businesses. Gildan did not provide Wednesday a timeline for resuming operations.
Sales fell 26.4% to $459.1 million. The manufacturer said the biggest hit it took from the pandemic was in its imprintables division.
“Our products are typically used for promotional, sporting, entertainment and other large-gathering and cultural events,” the company said. “In retail, we also saw impacts, although less severe in the mass and online channels.”
The sales plunge continued into April with overall point-of-sale purchases down 45%. “We are planning for a significant decline in point of sale and shipments for the second quarter ... that will likely result in a significant earnings loss,” the company said.
The manufacturer reported a 50-cent loss on earnings, compared with diluted earnings of 11 cents a year ago.
The biggest factor in the earnings loss was a $92 million after-tax impairment charge representing a write-down of goodwill acquired in previous hosiery-sector purchases. The charge was worth 47 cents in earnings.
Goodwill arises when a company acquires another business. The amount of goodwill is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of the tangible assets, the identifiable intangible assets, and the liabilities obtained in the purchase.
A company typically writes down its goodwill when the value of certain assets declines.
Gildan also had restructuring and acquisition charges worth $10 million and 5 cents a share, along with a charge worth $8 million and 4 cents a share related to its stock-keeping unit rationalization initiative involving the imprintables division.
Adjusted earnings were 6 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 10 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
As typical, the quarterly report was filled with several financial and corporate updates.
The conversion of some Central American and Caribbean plants to producing medical apparel has generated more than 150 million masks and gowns.
Gildan secured an additional $400 million line of credit on April 6. As of Monday, it had more than $650 million of cash on hand and $300 million remaining on its lines of credit.
The board of directors suspended share repurchases and its quarterly dividend, beginning with the first quarter.
It did spend $23.2 million during January and February to repurchase a combined 843,038 shares.
“We expect to resume the programs when the environment normalizes,” the company said.
Gildan’s board member, chief executive and president Glenn Chamandy and executive vice presidents have taken a temporary 50% cut in salary since late March. Other senior staff has had their salaries reduced between 20% and 35%. The majority of its salaried employees have been shifted to a four-day work week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.