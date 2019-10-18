An unexpected quarterly earnings warnings Thursday by Gildan Activewear Inc. startled investors and some analysts enough to result in as much as a 34% plunge in its share price in trading Friday.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has major manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury with more than 1,000 employees combined.
The share price was down 21%, or by $7.49, to $27.90 at 11:10 a.m. today.
Some research firms responded to the earnings warning by downgrading the stock to either "hold" or "sale."
Others, such as CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushevsky, maintained her "buy" rating even though she said the warning came as a surprise. She viewed the share price decline as "an enhanced buying opportunity."
"There is an air of uncertainty, but we believe in its innovation pipeline story and its supply chain not being exposed to Chinese tariffs."
Gildan said the main reasons behind the earnings warning was "significantly weaker-than-expected demand for imprintables (imprinted apparel) in North America, and on-going softness in international imprintable markets."
As a result, the manufacturer lowered its fiscal 2019 diluted and adjusted earnings guidance range by 30 cents a share on each side.
For diluted earnings, the projected range decreased from $1.80 to $1.85 to $1.50 to $1.55. For adjusted earnings, the range fell $1.95 to $2 to $1.65 to $1.70.
The differences in the diluted and adjusted earnings ranges reflect previously disclosed $30 million in after-tax restructuring and acquisition-related costs.
The manufacturer projects at least $120 million in lower fiscal 2019 revenue than previously estimated, reflecting $50 million in the third quarter and $70 million in the fourth quarter.
Gildan also warned of a 7% decline in diluted and adjusted earnings for the third quarter to 51 cents and 53 cents, respectively, as well as a 2% drop in sales to $740 million: $620 million in activewear and $120 million in hosiery and underwear sales.
Previous guidance provided Aug. 1 called for adjusted earnings to be flat in the third quarter on projected sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.
By comparison, second-quarter sales rose by 4.9% to a record $801.6 million, led by its fashion basic, fleece and lifestyle brands. U.S. sales were $683.9 million, up 6.1%, while sales in Canada fell 9.3% to $27.3 million, and international sales climbed 1.2% to $90.5 million.
Yanushevsky said she viewed the earnings guidance decreases as representing "a high degree of conservatism" on Gildan's part and the share price plunge as more "of a one-off event" because of its growing market share in providing private label products to major department, sporting goods and big-box retailers.
Gildan said that "where the company was expecting low-single-digit growth in distributor point-of-sales (for imprintables), actual point of sales during the third quarter was down high-single-digits compared to last year."
"(While) the company was forecasting growth, continued softness in Europe and China resulted in lower international sales.
"While overall imprintable sales were weaker than expected, overall retail sales were essentially in line with our expectations."
Gildan said the earnings warnings reflect an assumption that "the current demand weakness for imprintables both in North America and internationally will persist through the fourth quarter."
"(We) anticipate distributor inventory destocking will negatively impact sales by approximately $100 million."
Gildan will report its third-quarter results before the stock market opens on Oct. 31.
The earnings warning comes after it announced Wednesday it was opening a mill operation in Eden, adding 85 jobs and spending $17 million in capital investments.
The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200, while it has at least 500 full-time employees in Eden, along with 100 contract workers.
Gildan owns a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center on Meadow Road in Eden, as well as leasing a 500,000-square-foot facility on New Street.
"Gildan is clearly growing and expanding, and it has likely under-reported its potential with private label customers rather than being overexposed to it," Yanushevsky said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.