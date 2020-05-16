COVID-19 has changed many aspects of how we live our lives and how we conduct business.
Interviews are no exception. We’re witnessing a big rise in both telephone and video interviewing, so now’s a good time offer a few pointers to help you make the most of this “new normal.”
Telephone interviews
Phone interviews are nothing new. Most of us have only a cellphone, but if you still have a land line, you should use that for interviews. Landlines tend to have better quality. Cellphones can sometimes make it harder to hear the other person.
Phone interviewing creates an issue since the majority of interpersonal communication is through body language. The interviewer can’t see your eye contact, facial expression, how you sit or how you’re dressed. Pay special attention to your tone of voice. Speak a bit slower, more clearly, and remember to smile, even though the interviewer can’t see.
You want your interest and enthusiasm to be clearly communicated.
If it makes you feel more prepared, dress up for your interview.
Try to find a quiet place so neither you nor your interviewer will be distracted by pets, family members, or other noises.
Since they can’t see you, why not have a series of questions written out?
Same for a “cheat sheet” of information on the company as well as a few phrases to help you with answering some of the more common interview questions. Think of it as an open book test. Just remember to be conversational and professional.
Video interviews
The major difference in phone and video is, well, the interviewer can see you. That brings the whole “body language” component back into play. It’s just as if you’re sitting across the table from an interviewer.
This means the visual aspect takes on a huge role. You’ll want to dress professionally, smile and sit up straight, but it goes well beyond that.
When you watch a television newscaster or a movie, things look a certain way.
Camera angles, sound, lighting, background make the speaker look their best.
To make the most of a video interview, you should think about the same kinds of things.
The camera should be at eye level, not looking up at the ceiling or looking down as if you’re hiding your double chin in a selfie.
Think eye-to-eye: You want to look straight into the camera. .
Television cameras try to get the subject’s eyes roughly two-thirds from the top of the screen. Adjust your laptop’s angle and your distance from the camera to achieve that set up.
The lights should be behind the camera and directed toward your face. Think of when you take pictures outside. You want the sun behind the picture taker and facing the subject. Same with video interviewing. Lighting behind you may help you see your computer screen better, but that same lighting creates a darkened silhouette image for someone watching you.
So you’ve dressed appropriately, the camera angle and lighting are pretty good. What else?
How about the background? Ideally, position yourself in a quiet area with a background which looks professional. Absent that, at least make sure the background isn’t cluttered.
Just as with phone interviews, put your notes on a table in front of you and out of the interviewer’s sight.
Take time to practice an online conversation with a friend. That should get you comfortable with the camera angle, lighting and other issues so that you’ll come across professionally when it’s game time.
And good luck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.