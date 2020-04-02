Altria Group Inc.'s industry-rattling $12.8 billion investment into Juul Labs Inc. is proving to be more than just a major financial blow for the top U.S. tobacco manufacturer.
It has drawn an anti-trust complaint from the Federal Trade Commission, focused primarily on Altria shutting down its electronic-cigarette production of NuMark upon buying a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018.
The commission voted 5-0 on Wednesday to proceed with the complaint. An administrative trial scheduled to begin Jan. 5.
The FTC said the companies "entered a series of agreements ... that eliminated competition in violation of federal antitrust laws."
“For several years, Altria and Juul were competitors in the market for closed-system e-cigarettes," Ian Conner, the FTC's director of the Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.
The $12.8 billion investment in Juul was the largest single-company investment ever for Altria. When it was made, Juul held a 76% U.S. market share
"By the end of 2018, Altria orchestrated its exit from the e-cigarette market and became JUUL’s largest investor. Altria and Juul turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing in Juul’s profits.”
The FTC claims Altria responded to Juul becoming the dominant e-cigarette make by agreeing not to compete for six years in return for a substantial ownership interest and support services.
Those arrangements were disclosed by the companies. Such a deal had been expected by analysts given Altria's history of buying competitors in market segments that it struggled to gain traction, such as smokeless tobacco with UST.
The FTC alleges Altria’s acquisition of Juul shares and the associated agreements together "constitute an unreasonable restraint of trade in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act and Section 5 of the FTC Act, and substantially lessened competition in violation of Section 7 of the Clayton Act."
Murray Garnick, Altria's general counsel, said in a statement that "we believe that our investment in Juul does not harm competition and that the FTC misunderstood the facts."
“We are disappointed with the FTC’s decision, believe we have a strong defense and will vigorously defend our investment.”
On Jan. 30, Altria disclosed in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it has written down for a second time the value of its 35% investment in Juul made in December 2018.
The value was at $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, compared with the initial $12.8 billion.
The non-cash, pre-tax impairment charges were $4.5 billion, disclosed Nov. 1, and $4.1 billion, disclosed Jan. 30.
Although Altria said it would continue to provide regulatory affairs services to Juul, it ended all other services in March.
Altria said the impairment “is primarily due to the increased number of legal cases pending against Juul and the expectation that the number of legal cases against Juul will continue to increase.”
Altria said the number of state and local legal complaints pending against Juul has increased by more than 80% just since Oct. 31.
Altria can be released from its non-compete obligation, including reviving NuMark production, if federal law prohibits Juul from selling e-vapor products in the U.S. for at least a year, or if Altria’s investment value drops to $1.28 billion, or 10% of the initial value.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Altria made “a hasty investment in an immature space.”
“I think they panicked and thought that it might get away from them if they did not buy when they did.”
