GREENSBORO — Just days after landing more than $700,000 in local incentives, The Fresh Market has decided to keep its headquarters in Greensboro and add 53 high-paying jobs.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday afternoon that the company will also be getting a $500,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund to retain its headquarters in Greensboro and consolidate two offices downtown.
Fresh Market Spokeswoman Meghan Flynn said the company is in negotiations for a long-term lease at 300 N. Greene St., known as the Wells Fargo Building, in downtown Greensboro.
“This is our first choice but it is subject to final negotiations of an executed lease with acceptable terms,” she said.
Last Thursday, Greensboro and High Point approved local incentives of $301,000 each to retain the company, which said it had received offers to move to other cities. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners also approved incentives worth $106,000.
The company will now be keeping its 248-employee headquarters here and adding 53 jobs that state officials say will pay an average of $70,000 a year. Overall, all 301 jobs will pay a combined average of $86,000. The average Guilford County wage, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce, is $48,000 a year.
“We’re proud that The Fresh Market has chosen to expand its operations at home in Greensboro, where the company began as a single store and continues to grow,” Cooper said in a news release. “In this week of Thanksgiving, I’m grateful to all the hardworking North Carolinians who make up our workforce and help us attract great paying jobs like these.”
Though founded in Greensboro by the Berry family, the Fresh Market Inc. is now owned by Apollo Global Management.
The corporation's website says the company operates 159 stores in 22 states. It specializes in fresh produce, meats and seafoods with a high level of customer service.
In addition to the jobs, the company says it will invest up to $2 million in equipment and upfit of an existing building in downtown Greensboro.
The incentives from High Point marked a change in cooperation between Guilford County's two largest cities, which were once bitter competitive rivals. Though High Point leaders knew the company would not locate in their city they joined with Greensboro to pitch incentives that ultimately retained the company.
