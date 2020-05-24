Forsyth County surpassed the 900 mark of COVID-19 cases, although at a slower daily increase pace, the county Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
The county had 21 new confirmed cases reported Sunday, increasing the overall total to 915.
There were no new deaths, with the total remaining at nine. There have been two deaths reported in the past week.
A total of 546 Forsyth cases are considered to be active. Sunday is the 10th consecutive day that the number of active cases exceeded the number of recovered cases — at 360 — by more than 100.
Across North Carolina, at least 23,222 individuals have tested positive for the virus as of 11 a.m. Sunday according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 1,100 new cases, the state’s highest single-day increase, were recorded from Friday to Saturday. There were an additional 497 new cases reported by DHHS from Saturday to Sunday.
Forsyth County’s cases make up 3.9% of the total number of cases in the state. In terms of population, Forsyth County accounts for about 4% of the state’s population.
A significant part of the increase in cases comes from the ramping up of testing statewide. Following 7,074 tests conducted Saturday, there have been 336,656 tests completed in the state since mid-March.
The state entered Phase 1 relaxing of stay-at-home restrictions on May 8.
Phase 2 relaxing commenced at 5 p.m. Friday for restaurants, hair salons, barbershops, craft breweries, wineries and distilleries for in-person service to customers with a 50% limit on capacity.
'Everything went smoothly'
Even though religious groups became able May 16 to conduct indoor worship services, many chose to continue to livestream Sunday with expectations of resuming indoor activities on May 31.
Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown chose to conduct its 10 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. worship services.
Attendance for the 11 a.m. service was about 250, with the majority wearing masks during the service and as they exited the sanctuary, according to co-pastor Matt Morrison.
Another 250 households connected via the livestream, which meant most active members were engaged with the morning service.
"We felt everything went smoothly with the masks, gloves, hand sanitizers," senior pastor Frank Shumate said.
"We had been planning for reopening for weeks, getting deep cleanings of the carpet and the pews."
Morrison said families sat together as they were asked to. Having half of the congregation present allowed for most members to follow the six-foot social distancing guidelines.
Shumate said the original plan was to hold the first indoor sanctuary service on May 31.
"But when the opportunity arose to hold service a week earlier and follow the recommended guidelines of those who know public health better than we do, we felt it was safe to bring the congregation back in," Shumate said.
Shumate said he did not feel any pressure, political or social, to hold worship services Sunday, although he agreed with efforts to encourage indoor services as part of Phase 2.
"We did have a good number of people getting a little antsy, but they understand we were doing all we could and they accepted that," Shumate said.
"We had some elderly members who weren't comfortable with attending today, and we assured them that was fine, that we miss them, but to keep watching online until they did feel comfortable.
"The time it takes to return is not as important as the thoroughness that it must be done in."
Meat-processing plants
There continues to be spikes in COVID-19 cases in counties where there have been outbreaks at meat-processing plants, particularly in Surry County with the Wayne Farms plant in Dobson and Wilkes County with the Tyson Foods facilities in Wilkesboro.
An outbreak is defined as two or more cases at any single site.
Tyson confirmed Wednesday it had 570 positive cases of COVID-19 among its workforce, potentially the largest single outbreak in North Carolina to date.
At least 70 cases of COVID-19 are Forsyth residents who either work at the Tyson plant or have come into close contact with someone who works there, according to the Forsyth Department of Public Health.
Wayne Farms is one of Surry’s largest private and manufacturing employers with at least 500 workers, according to the county Economic Development Partnership Inc.
In the past week, the number of cases in Surry has risen from 95 to 158, and Wilkes from 425 to 473.
Meat-packaging operations, such as Tyson’s chicken-processing facilities that have a combined 2,244 employees, are not required to report infectious-disease cases to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Instead, those operations are accountable to the N.C. and U.S. Agriculture departments, which have not posted specific outbreaks data on their websites.
N.C. Health News reported in early May there had been outbreaks at 15 meat and poultry processing plants in 11 counties: Bertie, Bladen, Chatham, Duplin, Lee, Lenoir, Robeson, Sampson, Wilkes, Union and Wilson. The Wayne Farms outbreak was confirmed since that report.
Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said DHHS has tried to emphasize where major outbreaks are occurring by reporting cases by Zip code, along with those in nursing homes and residential care facilities.
Where the tracking and contract tracing seems to have gaps in when employees work in one county, but live in another.
State outbreaks
Statewide as of Saturday morning, nursing homes account for 2,899 confirmed cases and 391 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 591 confirmed cases and 56 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 1,144 cases and 15 deaths.
About 80% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities.
However, 62.7% of deaths statewide have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult-care homes, family-care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
As of Friday, DHHS reported that nursing homes and residential care centers in these counties have active outbreaks: Guilford with five, Forsyth with two, Alamance with two and Ashe, Davidson, Randolph, Stokes and Wilkes with one each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.