Patient-safety grades for Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers were unchanged in a key analysis this spring.
The Leapfrog Group discloses grades twice a year for more than 2,600 hospitals nationally, with the latest report coming out Thursday. Leapfrog is a national nonprofit organization founded by larger employers and private health care purchasers.
Forsyth retained an A grade for the third consecutive report.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stayed at C for the sixth consecutive report.
Leapfrog began issuing safety scores in spring 2012. Its overall and individual category grades can reflect multiple years of review.
Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with an A hospital, patients at a B hospital on average face a 35% greater risk of avoidable death, as well as an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D and F hospital.
Medical Park Hospital was graded at A for the ninth consecutive report. Kernersville Medical Center was graded at B for the second consecutive report. Clemmons and Davie medical centers have not been reviewed since they opened.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro received an A grade for the second consecutive report, while Wesley Long was at B.
Altogether, there were eight Triad and Northwest N.C. hospitals with an A grade, six with a B and three with a C.
Researchers use publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog hospital survey, and secondary data sources to produce a composite score.
Leapfrog reviews 28 measures of patient safety, including such areas as error prevention, infections and medication mix-ups.
The grade includes five measures of patient-reported experience with the hospital, as well as two of the most common infections — C. diff and MRSA.
Local scores
Forsyth performed above the national average in 17 measures, average in three measures and below average in eight measures.
Forsyth had: three below and two above for the five infection measures; three above, three average and one below average for the seven surgical measures; four above and two below average for the six practices to prevent errors measures; three above and one below for the four safety-problems measures; and five above and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
“I’m proud to say this newly released data demonstrates our commitment to significantly reduce and eliminate hospital-associated infections and improve patient safety, quality and satisfaction,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant’s chief medical officer.
“We’ve been successful in our efforts to reduce our hospital-associated infection rates to historic lows, and we remain vigilant to providing safe, quality care to our patients.”
Wake Forest Baptist performed above the national average in 14 measures and below average in 14 measures.
The center had: three below and two above-average grades among the five infection measures; four below and three above for the seven surgical measures; four above and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures; two above and two below average for the four safety-problems measures; and three above and three below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer at Wake Forest Baptist, said that “in today’s environment, we know many people are concerned about their safety.”
“As we prepare to resume non-essential surgeries, procedures and appointments, we want to reassure our patients and those in our community that we have comprehensive, state-of-the-art measures in place to keep our patients and their loved ones protected.”
Cone performed above the national average in 19 measures, average in two and below average in eight.
The center had: three above and two below-average grades among the five infection measures; six above and one below average for the seven surgical measures; three above and three below average for the six practices to prevent errors measures; three above and one below average for the four safety-problems measures; and four above, one average and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
“Today, more than ever, we appreciate the importance of preventing infections, of taking the right steps to prevent spreading germs, of keeping patients safe,” said Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone’s chief physician executive.
“These awards show that no matter where you go for care within Cone Health, your safety has always been a priority.”
