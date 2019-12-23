Forsyth Medical Center has opened a new obstetrics emergency department that focuses on maternity services, particularly labor and deliveries.
The center, within the Maya Angelou’s Center for Women’s Health and Wellness, serves to expand the heightened competition for providing children's health care services in Forsyth County.
The center is staffed 24 hours a day by a hospital-based, board-certified OB/GYN physician and two nurses with other medical personnel available, including an operating room staff. It features eight exam rooms.
“The addition of the OB-ED provides expert care for mothers and babies that may need critical treatment in a timely manner," said Nicole Brenner, senior director of OB/GYN and children’s services for Women’s & Children’s Institute at Novant Health Inc.
Dr. Jon Rosnes, a maternal fetal-medicine physician at Forsyth, said that "by adding an OB-ED, we will be able to expedite the triage process and provide rapid emergency care for mothers and babies should the need arise."
The department appears to be Forsyth's partial answer to Brenner Children's Hospital on the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center main campus — a 144-bed facility that has provided emergency care for children, particularly trauma patients and high-risk deliveries, since 1986.
Brenner was the first Level I pediatric trauma care unit in North Carolina. In August 2011, it opened a 20,665-square-foot emergency department with 18 examination rooms, four larger treatment rooms, two trauma rooms and a diagnostic suite.
In July, Wake Forest Baptist debuted a birthing center with labor and delivery services and a neonatal intensive care unit. It features 51 private patient rooms, including at least two set aside for twins.
The center competes with Forsyth's birthing center, which had the second highest number of deliveries in North Carolina in 2018, at 6,510, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The opening of the 100,000-square-foot Wake Forest Baptist birthing center appeared to end a 1977 contractual agreement between the two hospitals.
At that time, Wake Forest Baptist voluntarily stopped offering low-risk labor and delivery procedures on its main campus, instead focusing on high-risk pregnancies and deliveries.
In low-risk cases, Wake Forest Baptist obstetricians delivered babies at Forsyth. Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist’s chief executive and dean of the School of Medicine, has said about half of births at Forsyth were handled by Wake Forest Baptist doctors prior to the opening of its birthing center.
The birthing agreement led to a later agreement that allowed Wake Forest Baptist to operate a trauma center that covers Forsyth County and much of northwest North Carolina.
When asked if the Forsyth obstetrics emergency department was in response to the Wake Forest Baptist birthing center, Dr. Lewis Lipscomb, physician executive with Novant's Women’s & Children’s Institute, said Monday that "planning began several years ago as part our commitment to continuous enhancement of services at Forsyth Medical Center."
However, Novant said in its press release that the obstetrics emergency department would "eliminate concern about where to go for emergency care if you are pregnant ... and monitor mothers and babies for any complications."
"The patients cared for in our (obstetrics emergency department) are pregnant adults who would have previously been cared for in the emergency department or labor and delivery triage at Forsyth," Lipscomb said.
Freischlag said in July 2018 the discussion centered on offering birthing services to Baptist employees.
However, she acknowledged the service would be available to all women in the region, particularly those who have a Wake Forest Baptist obstetrician.
Freischlag said Wake Forest Baptist believes “there are enough deliveries in the county annually to support two birthing centers.”
When Wake Forest Baptist confirmed its plans to resume birthing services, Dr. Stephen Motew, Forsyth's top executive at the time, called the decision “surprising and disappointing.”
Novant initially had no comment on Baptist’s birthing center plans, but Motew later said he wanted to let the community know that Forsyth Medical would “continue to provide the same level of high quality, high complexity, established and complete spectrum of care for mothers and babies.”
“We are determined to compete and grow services at Forsyth Medical Center, especially in the category of women’s care and neo-natal care,” he said.
