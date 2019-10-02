A shift in Forsyth County’s housing market has made it slightly less affordable for people to buy than to rent, according to a third-quarter report by Attom Data Solutions.
Attom calculates the percent of average monthly wages needed to afford a mortgage on a three-bedroom home at the median sales price.
The company said Forsyth homeowners needed to pay 24% of an average weekly household wage of $982, or about $942 a month, to afford the county’s median home price of $170,000. Attom still lists Forsyth in the “buy over rent” category.
Historically, the average Forsyth County homeowner has spent 23.8% of household wages for the mortgage.
Most real estate agents recommend not dedicating more than one-third of household income to housing costs.
Affordability for buying was calculated by dividing the annualized house payment for an average-priced three-bedroom property by the estimated median household income.
An estimated home-payment amount factored in a 3% down payment, a 30-year fixed-rate loan with the average interest rate from the Freddie Mac primary mortgage market survey, and related property and mortgage insurance costs and property taxes.
For other metro counties in North Carolina, Attom determined the percent of monthly wages needed for a mortgage based on the median sales price for each market was:
- Davidson County: 21.1%, or $656 a month, for a $123,000 house.
- Durham County: 25.2%, or $1,348 a month, for a $239,000 house.
- Guilford County: 24.1%, or $899 a month, for a $163,750 house.
- Mecklenburg County: 26.5%, or $1,379 a month, for a $250,000 house.
- Wake County: 32.8%, or $1,530 a month, for a $277,000 house.
“Buying a home continues to be a rough road to navigate for the average wage earner in the United States,” said Todd Teta, Attom’s chief product officer.
“Prices are going up substantially faster than earnings in 2019 without any immediate end in sight, which continues to make home ownership difficult or impossible for a majority of single-income households and even for many families with two incomes.
“If there is any silver lining to the picture, it’s that mortgage rates have fallen back to historic lows,” Teta said. “That’s softening the blow of rising prices and actually making home ownership a bit more attainable in most areas of the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.