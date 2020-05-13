Forsyth Medical Center is participating in another COVID-19 clinical trial, this time for a potential treatment for hospitalized patients who need oxygen support.
The clinical trial is for DAS181, which is administered as a mist that patients inhale directly into the lungs.
Known as a “nebulized treatment,” it’s a common way to treat asthma and other respiratory illnesses. The treatment will be administered twice a day for 10 days.
Also participating are Novant Health Inc.’s Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury and Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Novant reported last week that a clinical trial at Forsyth and Presbyterian has advanced to a pivotal stage involving a medication with the potential to treat patients with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
“Clinical trials are a vital part of the care we provide to patients, but that’s especially true in the case of novel viruses or other infections without existing treatment options,” Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
“As an antiviral medication developed for the treatment of parainfluenza, we’re eager to see the results of this clinical trial and what it will mean for our patients.”
Eskioglu said that as of this week, Novant has screened more than 800 patients for COVID-19 clinical trials.
Ansun Biopharma, the developer of DAS181, said the first stage of the randomized, double-blind study is expected to enroll 22 patients from 12 sites across the United States.
After an interim review of the data, the company plans to initiate a second stage, enrolling 60 more patients in the U.S. and Europe.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted both fast track and breakthrough therapy designation to DAS181.
It is currently being tested in a global multicenter Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized, immunocompromised patients with lower respiratory tract parainfluenza virus infections.
The drug also is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial in China for the treatment of severe hospitalized influenza infections.
Phase 2b of a clinical trial is specifically designed to determine efficacy of a drug. Phase 3 is a human clinical trial of a product that is initiated after the new drug application is filed, but before such product obtains regulatory approval.
Altogether, DAS181 has been used in more than 800 patients ranging from infancy to age 77.
“The initial data were highly encouraging and supported a broader investigation into the potential clinical utility of DAS181 to treat patients with severe COVID-19,” Dr. Stanley Lewis, Ansun’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
“We have indications that the drug may have multiple mechanisms of action, including interfering with viral entry and modulation of the immune response, which may help control the disease in patients with severe infections.”
As of Wednesday morning, Mecklenburg County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina at 2,204 and 61 deaths, while Forsyth County has 495 cases and five deaths.
Novant was chosen in part because it took just four days for the system to be prepared to launch the clinical trial.
The hospitals are enrolling patients into the Phase 2b/3 clinical trial being conducted by CytoDyn Inc. of Vancouver, Wash., for severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients.
CytoDyn has a focus on developing late-stage pharmaceutical products. The Phase 2b/3 trial is being done with hospitals nationwide and began in April in other hospitals.
The initial Phase 2 clinical trial, which began in April locally, involved a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the use of leronlimab in patients with mild- to moderate-documented COVID-19 illness.
Novant was the second health-care system chosen for that clinical trial and the first in the Southeast.
