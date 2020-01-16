The apartment buying spree in Forsyth County continued this week with the purchase of two complexes by a Charlotte group for a combined $12.72 million.
Grosvenor Square Apartments, a 145-unit complex at 74 Woodbine St. in Kernersville, was sold for $6.96 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
Shattalon Trace, a 120-unit complex at 5732 Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem, was sold for $5.76 million.
The buyers were Gingko Grosvenor LLC and Gingko Shattalon LLC, both listed with an address of 200 S. College St., Suite 200, in Charlotte.
The sellers were Grosvenor Square LP and Shattalon Trace LP of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The sales closed Wednesday.
At least 36 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth over the past 17 months for a combined $370.9 million. Most have been sold to out-of-state buyers.
The previous most recent example was the 160-unit The Fiddler’s Creek Apartments complex in Winston-Salem selling for $10.1 million in a deal that closed Dec. 31.
On Dec. 22, the Regency and Johnsborough Court properties off Old Vineyard Road were sold to Lake Hill Investment Group LLC of Greenwich, Conn., for a combined $15.4 million. Regency, based at 3401 Old Vineyard Road, has 134 units, while Johnsborough, at 3629 Old Vineyard Road, has 95 units.
On Dec. 11, the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for Dec. 11 for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
On Dec. 4, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Driving the apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
