The Fiddler’s Creek Apartments complex in Winston-Salem is the latest addition to an expanding list of multi-family residential purchases in Forsyth County.
A Winston-Salem group, Fiddler’s Creek Apartment of NC LLC, spent $10.1 million in a deal that was closed Tuesday.
Amy Lanning is listed as the organizer of the company, according to the corporations page on the N.C. Secretary of State’s website. The company was established Nov. 12.
The seller is Fiddlers Creek CGC LLC, an affiliate of Cedar Grove Capital LLC of Woodmere, N.Y.
The property, located at 2180 Fiddlers Court, features a 160-unit garden-style apartment community comprising 13 buildings. The complex is near N.C. 109 in southeast Winston-Salem.
Cedar Grove made a significant profit off its relatively brief ownership of the property, which it bought in August 2017 for $6.1 million.
In December 2017, Hunt Mortgage Group said it provided a $4.8 million, seven-year Fannie Mae Conventional Multifamily loan to the owner of Fiddler’s Creek. Part of the loan was made for what was termed “green” infrastructure investments.
The property offers 263 on-site parking spaces, a pool, two BBQ areas, a playground, a tennis court and a common-area laundry facility.
Fiddler’s Creek is the latest example in a wave of apartment complex sales in Forsyth County.
At least 34 existing apartment complexes sold in the county over the past 16 months for a combined $358.2 million. Most of the complexes have been sold to out-of-state buyers.
On Dec. 22, the Regency and Johnsborough Court properties off Old Vineyard Road were sold to Lake Hill Investment Group LLC of Greenwich, Conn., for a combined $15.4 million.
Regency, based at 3401 Old Vineyard Road, has 134 units, while Johnsborough, at 3629 Old Vineyard Road, has 95 units.
On Dec. 11, the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for Dec. 11 for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
On Dec. 4, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Driving the apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
