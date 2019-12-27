The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. released an order Friday that prohibits a former BB&T Corp. branch manager from participating with any financial institution.
The order, issued Nov. 19, affects Bonnie Spiering, 52, of Greensboro, Md.
The agency’s order detailed “the unsafe and unsound banking practices of Spiering.” Spiering agreed to the prohibition, while neither admitting nor denying the charges.
Truist Financial Corp., the successor to BB&T that debuted Dec. 6, declined comment Friday on the FDIC order.
Media outlets in Maryland reported Jan. 16 that Spiering pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from a customer’s savings accounts.
She was sentenced to 15 years in jail, but it was reduced to an 18-month active sentence, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Caroline County said in a news release.
According to a July 2018 Maryland State Police news release, Spiering stole more than $400,000 from a customer’s certificate-of-deposit accounts over a five-year period, primarily using the funds for personal expenditures.
She was charged with two counts of theft of more than $100,000, two counts of theft scheme of more than $100,000, two counts of forgery and issuing a counterfeit order.
As part of Spiering’s settlement, BB&T was able to gain a default judgment against Spiering. The bank already had reimbursed the victim.
The FDIC said in its order that because of Spiering’s actions, BB&T “had suffered a financial loss or other damage, the interests of the bank’s depositors have been prejudiced and respondent received financial gain or other benefit.”
“Such practices involve personal dishonesty on the part of the respondent and demonstrate respondent’s willful and continuing disregard for the safety or soundness of the bank.”
It is the second FDIC order affecting a former BB&T official in the past year.
In December 2018, the FDIC determined that a former BB&T teller supervisor in Alabama, Kelly Marie Krebs, cost the bank at least $319,925 from her fraudulent activities over four years during the time she worked there.
Krebs worked for BB&T from Feb. 4, 2008, to Nov. 4, 2016, when she resigned from her job as a teller supervisor in Fairhope, Ala.
The FDIC said Krebs “has directly or indirectly participated or engaged in unsafe or unsound banking practices and violations of law and/or regulations.”
Foremost was embezzling at least $300,000 from the account of a 95-year-old customer. The customer, who lived in a retirement home, said he did not receive monthly statements from November 2012 until getting one in March 2017, which showed that money was missing.
The FDIC said Krebs received financial gain from her actions and BB&T experienced a financial loss from “her personal dishonesty and her willful or continuing disregard for the safety or soundness of the bank.”
Krebs was indicted in September 2017 on 10 criminal counts, including knowingly and willfully executing a scheme to defraud the bank and a bank customer.
Krebs pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on Dec. 22, 2017. Krebs was sentenced to 21 months in prison and five years of probation, and order to pay restitution of $345,925 to BB&T.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.