The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments remained on a downward trend during the second quarter CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company, reported Monday.
The rate was 3.5% in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, down from 3.7% in the first quarter and 4% a year ago.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 0.65% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 0.71% in the first quarter and from 0.83% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
There also has been an upswing, both locally and nationally, in private-equity groups buying houses and then renting them out as they await higher housing prices.
For the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.3%, down from 3.5% in the first quarter and 4.1% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 0.73%, down from 0.84 in the first quarter and 1.02% a year ago.
“Borrower equity rose to an all-time high in the first half of 2019 and has more than doubled since the housing recovery started,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.
“Combined with low mortgage rates, this rise in home equity supports spending on home improvements and may help improve balance sheets of households who could take out home-equity loans to consolidate their debt.”
The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem MSA stayed on an upward swing in July, according to a report released Aug. 24 by Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 165 filings during July, up 7.5% from a year ago, as well as a 19.6% increase from June.
Forsyth, as typical, led the five-county area with 118 filings, up 18% from a year ago. Davidson was next at 24 filings, followed by 11 in Stokes, eight in Yadkin and four in Davie.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 207 filings, up 71.1% from a year ago and up 19.6% from June. Guilford County had the most at 163, followed by 26 in Randolph County and 18 in Rockingham County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 461 filings, down 3% from a year ago. Mecklenburg County had the most in the 10-county MSA at 210.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 68 filings, down 11.7% from a year ago. Durham County had the most in the four-county MSA at 50.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 193 filings, up 40.9% from a year ago. Wake County had the most in the three-county MSA at 146.
Attom said the primary reason for an increase in foreclosure filings came from lenders becoming more active in initiating foreclosures.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
