The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had a major year-over-year drop during August, according to a report by Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 160 filings during August, down 41.6% from a year ago and down 3% increase from July.
Forsyth, as typical, led the five-county area with 109 filings, down 46.6% from a year ago. Davidson was next at 32 filings, followed by seven in Stokes and six each in Davie and Yadkin.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 179 filings, down 26.9% from a year ago and down 13.5% from July. Guilford County had the most at 139, followed by 22 in Rockingham County and 18 in Randolph County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 447 filings, down 37.9% from a year ago. Mecklenburg County had the most in the 10-county MSA at 195.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 74 filings, down 15.9% from a year ago. Durham County had the most in the four-county MSA at 48.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 198 filings, down 42.4% from a year ago. Wake County had the most in the three-county MSA at 148.
Attom said the primary reason for an increase in foreclosure filings came from lenders becoming more active in initiating foreclosures.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
Attom said the Winston-Salem MSA experienced mixed results involving homes being bought for flipping during the second quarter.
Sales of flipped homes — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 176, up 6% from a year ago, but down 24% from the first quarter.
Flipped homes accounted for 6.2% of all home purchases in the second quarter.
Those flipping the homes grossed on average $63,000, representing an $80,000 purchase price and a $143,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $58,500.
The average time it took to flip a home was 168 days, down from 183 a year ago.
About 67% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 33 percent borrowed money. About 28.4% were sold to cash buyers, while 14.2% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 225 flipped homes sold during 2018, up 32% from a year ago and up 1% from the first quarter. Those sales made up 7.1% of the market.
Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $48,700, representing a $73,050 purchase price and a $121,750 flipped price.
The average time it took to flip a home sold during the quarter was 169 days, up from 164 days a year ago.
About 69.8% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30.2% borrowed money. About 32% were sold to cash buyers, while 11.6% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
“Home flipping keeps getting less and less profitable, which is another marker that the post-recession housing boom is softening or may be coming to an end,” said Todd Teta, Attom’s chief product officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.