The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area climbed during February, according to a report released Wednesday by Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 179 filings, up 16.2% from February 2019. However, the filings were down 1.1% from January.
Attom cautioned that foreclosures could begin spiking by mid-to-late spring as a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some homeowners who have been laid off from work may struggle to pay their monthly mortgage.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Tuesday in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
Attom did not provide the typical monthly breakdown by county within each metropolitan statistical area.
It did disclose where the filings fit in the Winston-Salem area’s foreclosure pipeline: 94 notices of default that a borrower was in default; 51 notices of a trustee sale of a home approved by a court; and 34 foreclosures in which mortgage lenders took possession.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 172 filings, down 2.3% from a year ago and down 25.2% from January.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, there were 99 notices of default that a borrower was in default, 53 notices of a trustee sale approved by a court, and 20 foreclosures in which mortgage lenders took possession.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 493 filings, up 17.1% from a year ago, but down 16% from January.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 54 filings, down 27% from a year ago and down 53.8% from January.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 213 filings, up 40.1% from a year ago, but down 11.2% from January.
“Foreclosure activity across the United States hit new lows in February, yet another marker of the nation’s long housing boom,” said Todd Teta, Attom’s chief product officer.
“However, as with just about anything connected to the housing market right now, the foreclosure situation is now totally in flux because of the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.”
Teta said that because some lenders have suspended foreclosure proceedings, “the numbers will most likely continue to drop in the coming months.”
“But after that, we may see an uptick in foreclosures as a result of dramatic economic impacts, such as more homeowners losing their jobs and falling behind on mortgage payments.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
