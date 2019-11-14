The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area remained on a year-over-year decline in October, according to a report by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 191 filings, down 21.4% from a year ago.
However, the filings were up 2.1% from September, according to the report that was timed for release today.
Forsyth County, as typical, led the five-county area with 134 filings, down 27.6% from a year ago and down 0.7% from September.
Davidson County was next at 35 filings, followed by eight in Davie County and seven each in Stokes and Yadkin counties.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 246 filings, down 26.6% from a year ago, but up 9.8% from September.
Guilford County, as typical, had the most at 189, followed by 29 in Randolph County and 28 in Rockingham County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 602 filings, up 6% from a year ago and up 41% from September. Mecklenburg County had the most in the 10-county MSA at 307.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 80 filings, unchanged from a year ago and down 4.8% from September. Durham County had the most in the four-county MSA at 55.
The Raleigh-Cary Metropolitan Statistical Area had 202 filings, down 17.9% from a year ago and down 5.2% from September. Wake County had the most in the three-county MSA at 160.
“While foreclosure activity across the United States rose in October, in looking at historical trends, October numbers tend to increase as lenders may be pushing filings through the pipeline before the holiday season,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom.
“The latest number is still below where it was a year ago, and less than 15% of what it was during the depths of the Great Recession.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
On Tuesday, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported the percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments declined slightly during August.
The rate was 4.7% in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, down from 4.9% a year ago.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.7% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 5%, down from 5.4% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.7%, down from 1.8%a year ago.
“Delinquency rates are at 14-year lows, reflecting a decade of tight underwriting standards, the benefits of prolonged low interest rates and the improved balance sheets of many households across the country,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.