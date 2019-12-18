The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area climbed in November, according to a report released this week by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 191 filings, up 9.1% from a year ago. The filings were unchanged from October.
Forsyth County, as typical, led the five-county area with 126 filings, down 8% from a year ago and down 6% from October.
Davidson County was next at 32 filings, followed by 14 in Stokes County, 11 in Yadkin County and eight in Davie County. The November totals represented a significant year-over-year increase in Davie (up 100%), Stokes (up 366.7%) and Yadkin (up 450%).
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 227 filings, up 60% from a year ago, but down 7.7% from October.
Guilford County, as typical, had the most at 166, followed by 34 in Randolph County and 27 in Rockingham County.
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area had 443 filings, down 9.2% from a year ago and down 26.4% from October. Mecklenburg County had the most in the 10-county MSA at 217.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 70 filings, up 12.9% from a year ago and down 12.5% from October. Durham County had the most in the four-county MSA at 42.
The Raleigh-Cary Metropolitan Statistical Area had 189 filings, up 1.6% from a year ago and down 6.4% from October. Wake County had the most in the three-county MSA at 153.
Attom did not provide comment beyond the data released in the report.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
On Dec. 11, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported the percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued on a slight downward trend during September.
The rate was 4.7%, compared with 5.8% a year ago.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.7% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 5.1%, down from 6.1% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.6%, down from 1.8% a year ago.
