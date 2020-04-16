...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S WILL RESULT IN
FROST FORMATION, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AND OUTLYING AREAS.
* WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT
UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
In this April 2017 photo, buyers cross Main Street as the International Home Furnishings Market prepares to open its 2017 Spring Market in High Point.
The spring High Point Market — already rescheduled from April 25-29 to early June — was canceled Thursday by its oversight authority.
The market debuted in 1909. Cancellation of an individual trade show occurred just once, in 1942 because of World War II.
The local and global public health ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with government restrictions on large gatherings, were cited as the primary reasons behind the decision of the High Point Market Authority.
The authority plans to conduct the fall home furnishings market as scheduled for Oct. 17-21.
The trade show typically draws between 75,000 and 80,000 attendees, many of whom come from other nations.
"While our hope was that restrictions enacted in March would improve the situation enough to allow for a June show, it is clear now that recovery will take longer than originally projected," Dudley Moore Jr., the authority's chairman and president of Otto & Moore, said in a statement.
Tom Conley, the authority's president, said the decision was approved unanimously by its executive committee.
"It was an incredibly difficult decision, but cancellation is the most prudent course of action," Conley said.
The market already was negatively impacted by the coronavirus because China — where the virus first appeared — usually sends the second-largest contingent of international furniture buyers and exhibitors.
Many companies, trying to keep their employees healthy, are banning business trips.
"From my discussions with folks, they didn’t think (the spring trade show) would happen after the shutdown appeared to be something that was going to last," said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for financial services firm Smith Leonard PLLC.
"Business for so many retailers have been pretty much shut down, so it seemed like a lot of money for not much hope of a return.
"Plus in North Carolina, the manufacturers and distributors are not considered essential, so they are not working, at least not making normal residential furniture," Smith said.
The ripple effect from cancelling the trade show will be widespread in the industry, said Jerry Epperson, managing partner of Mann, Armistead & Epperson Ltd., a financial-services company based in Richmond, Va.
"There are no winners from this and the thousands of events and closings from the pandemic," Epperson said.
"Sadly, the High Point market is such a singular event that it cannot be replaced."
When asked if he expects renewed calls for having just one annual market, Epperson said "it won't happen, especially since International Market Centers controls both High Point and Las Vegas."
Most showroom tenants pay leases annually, rather than by the market.
Authority officials will continue with their plans to promote spring product introductions through a variety of digital channels, including a special website section, articles, e-newsletters, social media posts, and webinars.
Major buildings and individual showrooms that can serve buyers outside the trades show "will likely open for appointments at some point over the summer once government regulations ease to allow the buildings to reopen."
Citing a 2018 Duke University study, the annual economic impact of High Point Market is estimated at $6.73 billion.
The study area remained defined as all counties within the 75-mile radius from downtown High Point, which included 22 North Carolina and eight Virginia counties.
Economic spending was based on five main categories: spending by visitors ($506.3 million); spending by the authority ($6.4 million); spending by exhibitors ($162.9 million); furniture sales generated at market or within 90 days ($3.52 billion); and rents paid by exhibitors to building owners ($156.8 million).
The main market impact in Forsyth County is attendees staying in local hotels and eating in local restaurants.
Typically, many Forsyth hotels sell out their rooms during the two official market weeks.
"The cancellation clearly will hurt a lot of restaurants for lack of business, plus catering, hotels, rental cars, individuals that rent their homes, and on and on," Smith said.
The cancellation of the spring market comes a week after organizers of the Showtime fabrics trade show scrapped plans to hold their event simultaneous with the High Point Market.
The International Textile Alliance said that its decision was based “on the effect of COVID-19 on the home furnishings industries and current business conditions.”
The fall Showtime trade show remains set for Nov. 15-18.
