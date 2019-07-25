A Davidson County businessman has spent $2 million to buy several facilities from Flowers Foods Inc., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
300 Cassell LLC, owned by Randall Burnette, was the buyer of properties at 300 and 315 Cassell St. and 3145, 3146 and 3280 Starlight Drive, all in Winston-Salem.
Burnette could not be immediately reached for comments on his plans for the properties. He formed the 300 Cassell LLC on June 17, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.
Cushman & Wakefield was marketing the two Cassell properties and 3146 Starlight building as a combined purchase option.
Those three buildings combined represent 167,329 square feet of space on 5 acres, including 112,089 square feet in the 315 Cassell facility that features a 32,400-square-foot warehouse.
Outdated equipment and a shrinking production volume led Flowers Foods to close its Winston-Salem snack-cake production plant in October 2017.
The Thomasville, Ga.-based said the closing eliminated 169 jobs, including 57 production helpers, 40 production operators, 12 maintenance engineers and 11 mixer operators.
Flowers said in the notice about the facility at 315 Cassell that companywide streamlining initiatives made it difficult “to justify keeping the bakery open.”
Flowers produces fresh packaged bakery products, such as Nature’s Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Dave’s Killer Bread. It gained its local presence primarily from its 2005 purchase of a bankrupt Royal Cake Co.
The plant closing was part of Flowers Foods’s Project Centennial initiative that aims to reduce annual expenses by at least $45 million by fiscal 2018. The company said it would cost between $4 million to $6 million to close the local plant.