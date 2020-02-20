Flow Automotive Group plans to expand its Honda dealership in Burlington through the purchase of an adjacent 4.7 acres, the Winston-Salem company confirmed Thursday.
The site includes 46,051 square feet of space, a former Harris Teeter store in Edgewood Shopping Center.
In December 2015, a Flow affiliate spent $3 million to buy Burlington Honda from Ingold Investments LLC. The deal involved the dealership and 4.75 acres at 2920 S. Church St.
“We only purchased the (eastern section) behind PNC Bank and the retail center where the five businesses operate,” said Buddy Thomas, Flow’s director of real estate. “Our purchase did not include the Country Club Lanes.”
Thomas said the project ties into a renovation of the Honda dealership with an anticipated completion date of Aug. 1.
The former grocery property would be converted into a pre-owned sales center and additional service bays for the dealership.
The retail shops between the building and the County Club Lanes are slated to be demolished to create additional parking. The overall renovation project is projected to be completed by Dec. 1.
Flow has four dealerships in the Burlington market. The others are Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo.
It also is Flow’s third Honda dealership in its network, including those in Statesville and Winston-Salem.
It the second time in five years that Flow has expanded infrastructure in the Triad.
In January 2016, a Flow affiliate spent $2.75 million to buy 10 acres at 5601 Roanne Way off Interstate 40 in Greensboro that’s next to Foreign Cars Italia.
Altogether, Flow has 39 dealerships representing 20 automobile manufacturers in North Carolina and Virginia.
Winston-Salem is its largest dealership market with 12: Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Honda, Lotus, Mini, MW1, Subaru and Volkswagen.
