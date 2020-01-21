A Winston-Salem private-equity firm has agreed to be sold to a Dallas asset-management firm for an undisclosed purchase price.
Five Points Capital Inc., based at 101 N. Cherry St., has made more than 140 investments since its founding in 1997, representing a combined $1.7 billion in funding. It lists having 27 employees on its website.
The buyer is P10 Holdings Inc., a lightly publicly traded company on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board exchange. It owns and manages RCP Advisors 2 LLC and RCP Advisors 3 LLC.
The purchase requires approval from the Small Business Administration and consent from the limited partners in Five Points funds. It is projected to close by June 30.
Five Points will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of P10 and will continue to be managed by its existing team. Managing partners are David Townsend, Martin Gilmore, Christopher Jones and Thomas Westbrook.
Five Points invests in buyout and recapitalization transactions in lower middle-market, growth-oriented businesses in the consumer, energy, finance, healthcare and technology sectors
'With the addition of the Five Points team and investment strategies, P10 and its subsidiaries are uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of lower middle-market, private-equity investment strategies to limited partners around the globe," Robert Alpert and Clark Webb, P10's co-chief executives, said in a statement.
Townsend said Five Points would join a company "with common cultures, extraordinary long-term track records, and a singular focus on the lower middle market in North America."
"We see tremendous opportunity in the years ahead alongside RCP Advisors.'
Five Points would receive cash and convertible preferred stock in a new limited liability company owned by P10, which will own both RCP Advisors and Five Points.
The cash portion is expected to be funded by current P10 cash on hand, along with issuing convertible preferred stock to Keystone Capital, Inc., a leading private investor based in Chicago that will gain a board seat as part of its investment.
All RCP Partners have elected to convert $10 million of their tax receivable agreement into $10 million worth of convertible preferred stock. "This action is designed to further align P10, RCP Partners, Keystone and Five Points," according to the statement.
Five Points is expected to contribute at least $10 million of adjusted EBITDA in its first 12 months under P10 ownership.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.
All revenues from Five Points would be generated from long-term, contractual management fees with an average duration of nearly 10 years.
