The state Division of Employment Security said that, by the end of next week, some recipients of federal unemployment insurance benefits could begin receiving up to $600 weekly for up to 13 weeks.
People who had exhausted state unemployment benefits before the coronavirus pandemic hit are likely to wait longer.
For independent contractors, the self-employed and people with short work histories, there's not yet an estimate on when they could receive federal benefits.
Individuals due any benefits prior to the full implementation will be paid retroactively.
The unemployment insurance programs go by three different names:
* State pandemic unemployment compensation, or PUC, which provides a weekly maximum of $350 in state benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 12 weeks.
DES said it is testing the processing system and expects to begin payments by April 17.
* Pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, or PEUC, which provides state benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 13 weeks for those who have exhausted their state weekly benefit in the past 12 months.
DES estimates online filing system will be ready to accept claims by April 25.
* Pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, which provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It also is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
DES said it does not have a timeline for this program. Updates about eligibility and how to apply for these benefits will be provided at des.nc.gov.
The latter form of benefits are available to other types of recipients when the original benefits are exhausted.
Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary of the N.C. Division of Employment Security, said Tuesday that roughly 110,000 individuals have received or will soon receive their first state unemployment benefit check. That’s nearly 25% of individuals who successfully submitted a claim as of Tuesday morning.
Taylor said he has no timeline for when other state applicants will be able to quickly get help from a call center worker in resetting passwords or resolving other issues that wind up kicking them off des.nc.gov while submitting a claim.
Fewer N.C. UI claims
Fewer North Carolinians filed initial unemployment insurance benefit claims last week in response to the COVID-19 virus, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
However, with 137,573 claims for the week that ended Saturday, that total still well exceeds the peak monthly volume of 100,000 during the Great Recession.
To date, the highest weekly total for unemployment claims in North Carolina is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Per day in North Carolina, the second highest total of successful unemployment claim filings was reached Tuesday at 29,370. The daily peak is 34,706 on March 30.
With Wednesday's 22,766 filings, the overall total is at 497,266 since the first wave of claims was filed March 16.
About 87% of applicants have cited the COVID-19 virus as a reason for being laid off, furloughed or losing wages.
Some economists caution that North Carolina may not have reached a weekly peak considering it's likely that hundreds of thousands of laid-off, furloughed or unemployed individuals have been unable to file their claims online or get needed call center assistance.
Nationwide, there was a slight decrease in initial unemployment claims at 6.61 million for the week that ended Saturday, compared with 6.87 million the previous week.
The overall total of unemployment claims since March is 16.78 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
By contrast, the number of unemployment claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county government began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to flatten the curve of the pandemic's spread.
PNC chief economist Guy Faucher said Thursday that not only is there concern about record unemployment claims, but also the potential for deflation.
"These are by far the three highest weeks ever for claims; the previous record was 695,000 in late 1982," Faucher said.
"Thus, claims in each of the last two weeks were almost 10 times larger than the previous high."
Faucher projects that the April unemployment numbers "will likely shatter" the previous record month for job losses, 1.959 million in late 1945 after the end of World War II, led to a huge drop in military-related production. He is projecting a 10% U.S. unemployment rate for April.
"Some of the job losses over the past few weeks may not be permanent given policies in the stimulus bill to encourage businesses to hold onto their workers," Faucher said.
"But still, the scale of job losses because of the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions on movement would have been unthinkable just a couple of months ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.