The planned purchase by First Horizon National Corp. of nine Triad branches of SunTrust Banks Inc. is projected to close in April, according to First Horizon's top executive.
The overall divestiture of 30 SunTrust branches is part of an agreement necessary to secure U.S. Justice Department anti-trust approval for BB&T Corp.'s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust to form Truist Financial Corp.
Truist debuted Dec. 7 as the nation's sixth largest bank with its headquarters in Charlotte, community/retail banking hub in Winston-Salem and wholesale banking hub in Atlanta.
First Horizon is gaining $2.4 billion in deposits from the 30 branches, including $1.7 billion in North Carolina.
First Horizon is currently ninth in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area at $517.4 million and 10 branches. The MSA is comprised of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
By gaining $617.1 million from the nine branches in the transaction announced Nov. 11, it would go to $1.14 billion in deposits, trailing just Truist and Wells Fargo & Co.
The Winston-Salem branches affected are at 2006 S. Hawthorne Road, 2801 Reynolda Road, 101 S. Stratford Road, and 4306 N. Liberty St. The other five branches are: 5361 U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run, 1000 S. Main St. in Kernersville, 880 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville; 2820 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown, and 200 S. State St. in Yadkinville.
Truist kept the branch at 106 N. State St. in Lexington.
"We believe that those (SunTrust) branches are tremendous opportunity to fill in our existing footprint," Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's chairman, chief executive and president, told analysts Wednesday.
"In the Chapel Hill-Durham area, the Winston-Salem area, we’re putting in place with one transaction probably 20 years' worth of work in building (new) branches and building them out."
The other metro markets affected Eastern Shore, Va., Patrick County, Va. Franklin County, Va., Henry County/Martinsville, Va., and Lumpkin County, Ga.
The Durham-Chapel Hill branches represent 46% of the overall deposits being gained by First Horizon, while the nine Triad branches represent 24%, Virginia overall 26% and Georgia overall 4%.
"These are financial centers with strong bankers in those financial centers, attractive deposit base," Jordan said. "It fills in, as I said, in a way that we could do over the next 15 to 20 years. It's a great opportunity."
However, one analyst questions how long First Horizon will be able to hold on to much of the Top 3 deposits market share in the Winston-Salem MSA.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, predicts that once the branches are sold that BB&T and/or Truist will aggressively pursue those deposits it wants.
First Horizon is gaining “attractive growth markets in really valuable southeastern states,” Plath said.
“BB&T’s commercial calling officers will go after all of the loan customers they want to retain from this book just as soon as this deal closes,” Plath said.
“They’ll let the marginal borrowers that are included in the $400 million (loan) portfolio happily migrate over to First Horizon” with the planned Truist “getting rid of a lot of unprofitable, high-maintenance business.”
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Chris Marinac said First Horizon’s board of directors likely views the branch acquisitions as “an alternative choice with incremental capital funding instead of share repurchases later in 2020.”
Marinac maintained a “buy” rating on First Horizon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.