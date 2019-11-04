First Horizon National Corp. announced plans Monday to spend $3.94 billion in stock to purchase Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp. in a deal that would nearly double its total assets to $75 billion.
First Horizon, based in Memphis, Tenn., would gain a presence in five states in the transaction, including entering Atlanta for the first time. Iberiabank is based in Lafayette, La.
Besides Louisiana, the other states are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas — First Horizon has one branch in Georgia and Texas.
The banks expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2020 pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.
The combined bank would be a top-25 U.S. financial institution covering 11 states. First Horizon shareholders would own 56% of the combined bank and have nine of the 17 board of directors representatives. Iberiabank shareholders will receive an additional 43% increase in their dividend upon the deal closing.
The proposed deal also removes a potential acquisition target for the combined BB&T Corp.-SunTrust Banks Inc. combination to be known as Truist Financial Corp. Analysts had said BB&T could have been interested in Iberiabank to bridge its branch gap between Alabama and Texas.
First Horizon has $41.9 billion in total assets and 280 branches as of Sept. 30, while Iberiabank has $31.7 billion in total assets and 191 branches.
There is very limited branch overlap outside Florida, where both banks have a presence on the southern Gulf Coast and around Miami and the Key Largo areas.
First Horizon closed in November 2017 on its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp., gaining 22 Triad branches that Capital acquired in 2012 from buying a struggling Southern Community Financial Corp. of Winston-Salem.
Meanwhile, Iberiabank has in N.C. only a branch at 1429 Westover Terrace in Greensboro and a loan production office in Charlotte.
In most bank deals billed as a merger of equals," the three main negotiation factors are the name of the combined bank, where it will be based and which management team will run it.
In this instance, First Horizon will be the surviving brand, and it will be based in Memphis while Iberiabank's headquarters of Lafayette will have the retail banking operations.
Daryl Byrd, Iberiabank's president and chief executive, would become executive chairman, while Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's chairman and chief executive, would be chief executive and president.
"Separately, we are both formidable organizations with strong track records, great businesses and talented bankers," Jordan said in a statement.
"Together, First Horizon and Iberiabank will create a powerful new company driven by our shared commitment to our customers, communities, shareholders and the employees we serve.
"Our combined new scale, deep experience in financial services and diverse business mix in the South uniquely position us to accelerate our growth and create lasting shareholder value," Jordan said.
Byrd said the combined bank would have "the resources to invest in advanced technologies and expand lending capacity and product offerings for our combined clients."
That was a prominent reason as well for BB&T's plans to buy SunTrust in a deal currently valued at $26.7 billion and a combined $463.7 billion in total assets.
First Horizon and Iberiabank said they would have branch presence in 15 of the top-20 metropolitan statistical areas in the Southeast, including the Triad, Charlotte and the Triangle.
The bank said they expect to generate about $170 million in pre-tax cost savings through targeting "redundancies in overhead, bank branches, operations and computer services."
The banks also project $440 million in transaction expenses.
"We anticipate a positive reaction by equity investors to this merger and we reiterate our "buy rating on First Horizon shares," said Chris Marinac, senior analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott.
