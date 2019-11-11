The planned purchase by First Horizon National Corp. of nine Triad branches of SunTrust Banks Inc. appears to be a major windfall for the Memphis, Tenn., bank.
However, one analyst questions how long First Horizon will be able to hold onto much of what would become a top-three deposits market share in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area.
First Horizon is currently ninth in the MSA at $517.4 million. The MSA is comprised of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
By gaining $617.1 million from the nine branches in the transaction announced Friday, it would go to $1.14 billion in deposits, trailing just BB&T Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.
The branch divestitures are part of an agreement necessary to secure U.S. Justice Department anti-trust approval for BB&T's $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust to form Truist Financial Corp.
BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King told analysts on Oct. 16 that “we believe we are still on track for closing in the fourth quarter, but we can’t guarantee that ... because it is out of our control.”
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, predicts that once the branches are sold that BB&T and/or Truist will pursue aggressively those deposits it wants.
First Horizon is gaining "attractive growth markets in really valuable southeastern states," Plath said.
Altogether, SunTrust was required by Justice to divest 28 branches in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia that represented a combined $2.3 billion in deposits. The banks said separately First Horizon is gaining 30 branches and $2.4 billion in deposits from SunTrust.
The other metro markets affected are in Durham-Chapel Hill, Eastern Shore, Va., Patrick County, Va. Franklin County, Va., Henry County/Martinsville, Va., and Lumpkin County, Ga.
"BB&T's commercial calling officers will go after all of the loan customers they want to retain from this book just as soon as this deal closes," Plath said.
"They'll let the marginal borrowers that are included in the $400 million (loan) portfolio happily migrate over to First Horizon" with the planned Truist "getting rid of a lot of unprofitable, high-maintenance business."
On track for late 2019
Chris Marinac, senior analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said the divestiture "signals regulatory approval in the fourth quarter and SunTrust merger close by Dec. 31."
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Federal Reserve also must sign off on the megadeal.
"This is a positive development (because the regulatory approvals were taking) so long that we think investors were beginning to question," Marinac said. "Less uncertainty is better for BB&T."
"We remain confident that the merger is executed with same (or greater) $1.6 billion in pledged cost savings."
For First Horizon, Marinac said the bank's board of directors likely views the branch acquisitions as "an alternative choice with incremental capital funding instead of share repurchases later in 2020."
First Horizon would gain all but one of SunTrust's branches in the Winston-Salem MSA, keep the location at 106 N. State St. in Lexington.
The Winston-Salem branches affected are at 2006 S. Hawthorne Road, 2801 Reynolda Road, 101 S. Stratford Road, and 4306 N. Liberty St. The other five branches are: 5361 U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run; 1000 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 880 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville; 2820 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown; and 200 S. State St. in Yadkinville.
Those branches represented $617.1 million in deposits as of June 30, according to the FDIC. The South Hawthorne branch has the most deposits at $160.7 million.
With the transaction, First Horizon would go from four to eight branches in Winston-Salem, from six to 11 in Forsyth and from 10 to 19 in the Winston-Salem MSA.
Divestiture bonus?
BB&T and SunTrust said they had at least 740 branches within a two-mile radius of each other, with the majority likely to be consolidated into one branch or divested as in the First Horizon transaction.
For Truist, Plath said, "it's not the loss of the physical real estate that's important here."
"After all, BB&T has a physical presence within spitting distance of the divested SunTrust branch. with the trend toward fewer and fewer branches sweeping the industry, the sacrificial loss of real estate here is meaningless.
"In fact, that's a bonus, rather than a loss, to BB&T."
First Horizon would jump to a No. 5 market share in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA. That MSA represents $1.14 billion of the deposits in the transaction. About 67% of the deposits, or $1.61 billion, are contained in mortgage loans.
Justice officials said in a statement the divestiture constitutes the largest divestiture in a bank merger in more than a decade — not surprising given the megadeal would be the largest since the Great Recession of 2008-11 and form the sixth-largest U.S. bank at $463.7 billion in total assets.
First Horizon plans to keep all SunTrust employees in the branches.
Truist background
BB&T shareholders would own 57% of Truist. The combined bank would have its headquarters in Charlotte, with its community-banking division based in Winston-Salem and its wholesale-banking division in Atlanta.
The banks say it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks. Truist would have a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
King said Feb. 7, when the deal was announced, that “if you are a client-facing associate and doing a good job, then your job is assured.”
The reality is the Triad will lose several hundred BB&T corporate-headquarters jobs to Charlotte, along with the entire executive-management team moving there as a result of the merger.
Winston-Salem would probably keep thousands of community bank and other affiliated jobs, likely moving similar SunTrust jobs here as BB&T wholesale-banking jobs go to Atlanta.
