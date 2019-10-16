First Horizon National Corp. reported Wednesday beating analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts despite a 59% drop in net income to $109.5 million.
The bank gained $212.86 million from its sale of Visa securities in the third quarter of 2018, which bolstered that quarter's net income to $270.3 million.
By comparison, First Horizon's net income was up from $109.34 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Diluted earnings were 35 cents a share. When excluding acquisition, legal, marketing and one-time charges worth a combined eight cents, adjusted earnings were 43 cents.
The average forecast was 42 cents by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
By comparison, the sale of Visa Class B shares alone was worth 47 cents of the 83 cents in diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2018.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank closed in November 2017 on its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp., gaining 22 Triad branches that Capital acquired in 2012 from buying a struggling Southern Community Financial Corp. of Winston-Salem.
The bank is in the process of implementing the First Horizon brand in North Carolina. The signage change is expected to take place locally Oct. 25.
“First Horizon’s results this quarter demonstrate our on-going progress in executing our strategic priorities, as well as our ability to deliver solid earnings power, better efficiency and balance sheet growth,” Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
First Horizon’s loan revenue fell 6% year-over-year to $285.7 million.
The bank had a $15 million loan-loss provision compared with a $2 million provision a year ago. The provision is a key financial metric because it has a bottom-line effect on profitability.
Fee income fell 51% year-over-year to $171.7 million when factoring in the Visa securities sale gain. Fee income was up 9% compared with the second quarter.
Fixed income fees rose 73% year-over-year to $77.6 million, while service charges were down 4% to $34.4 million and the "other" category — which includes ATM and electronic banking fees, mortgage and insurance revenue among 10 categories — was up 23% to $26.8 million.
First Horizon had $35.8 million in income-tax expense in the third quarter, compared with $34.5 million in the second quarter and $83.9 million a year ago. The federal corporate tax rate was cut from 35% to 21%, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
Noninterest expenses were up 5% to $307.7 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $194.5 million on Sept. 30, compared with $225.7 million on June 30 and $177.7 million on Sept. 30, 2018.
Net charge-offs were at $14.6 million on Sept. 30, compared with $5.2 million on June 30 and $1.5 million on Sept. 30, 2018.
The bank said the net charge-off increase was caused primarily "by two commercial credits, one of which was reserved in the second quarter of 2019."
