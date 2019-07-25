A return to apples-to-apples quarterly comparisons was evident in First Bancorp’s modest 3.9% increase in second-quarter net income to $23.9 million.
First Bancorp’s 2017 purchases of Carolina Bank of Greensboro and Asheville Savings Bank contributed to sizable quarterly profit increases in 2018.
First Bancorp, a supercommunity bank based in Southern Pines, released the report after the stock market closed Wednesday. The bank has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.
The bank had diluted earnings of 80 cents a share in the first quarter, up 3 cents from the year-ago period.
The average earnings forecast was 78 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Richard Moore, First Bancorp’s chief executive, said in a brief statement that he was "pleased with our results for the quarter."
First Bancorp had loan revenue of $54.7 million, up 5.3% from a year ago. The bank had a $308,000 recovery from its provision for loan losses, compared with a $710,000 recovery a year ago.
Fee revenue rose 0.7% to just under $16 million.
Service charges on commissions and fees were the top fee-revenue producer at $5.8 million, followed by service charges on deposit accounts at $3.2 million, and commissions from sales of insurance and financial products at $2.2 million.
Another key factor was the bank’s entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into national Small Business Administration lending business. For the second quarter, the bank reported consulting fees of $921,000 and gains of $3.1 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans.
The bank’s income-tax expense fell 0.7% to $6.4 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $34.4 million on June 30, compared with $39.5 million on March 31 and $51.2 million on June 30, 2018.
Total assets were at $6.01 billion on June 30, compared with $5.72 billion in the year-ago period.
Brady Gailey, an analyst with Keefe Bruyette & Woods, said the bank’s “full focus is on capitalizing from the recent disruption in its back yard.”
“With the BB&T-SunTrust ($66 billion megadeal) deal and other dislocation taking place right in its backyard, First Bancorp sees it as a clear opportunity to take advantage ... in order to provide a catalyst to organic growth,” Gailey said.
“First Bancorp noted that it has already been successful on hiring new talent and expects to continue to be aggressive on the hiring front,” he said. “It specifically highlighted a desire to further expand into high growth markets, like Charlotte and Raleigh.”
The bank reported repurchasing 182,000 shares during the second quarter at a combined price of $6.5 million. The company's current share-repurchase authority allows for spending up to $25 million through Dec. 31.
Gailey said it was First Bancorp's first active share-purchase effort since 2009.
"With excess capital steadily growing, First Bancorp put some to use by being active on the buyback front," Gailey said.
"With $18.5 million remaining in its current authorization, it could continue to be active with the buyback, although possibly to a lesser extent compared to this quarter."
"We believe it will repurchase shares to prevent natural share count creep over time."
Gailey raised his fiscal 2019 earnings guidance by 7 cents to $3.14, but kept his 52-week share-price target unchanged at $41.