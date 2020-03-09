Billy Prim, former chairman and chief executive of Primo Water Corp., no longer owns any shares in the company he founded, according to a regulatory filing Friday.
The $775 million sale of Primo to Canadian beverage company Cott Corp. was completed March 2.
The combined company took Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott based in Tampa, Fla. Primo shareholders were slated to own 16% of the combined company.
March 2 was listed as the day Prim's holdings in Primo ended.
"As a result of the consummation of the mergers, the reporting persons (Prim and affiliates) no longer beneficially owns any shares of the company's common stock," according to the filing.
Primo could not be immediately reached for comment on how Prim relinquished his stock holdings, and whether it was required of him as part of the deal.
Prim joined Cott’s board of directors, along with legacy Primo board member Susan Cates.
Prim held just under 1.9 million shares of Primo, which represented a 4.7% stake, as of March 28, 2019. Prim also has 762,236 deferred stock units that he could acquire over the next three years.
On Jan. 29, Primo disclosed that Prim had common stock and equity valued at $35.31 million as it relates to the sale to Cott.
According to a regulatory filing that also included a narrative of how the Primo-Cott deal was reached, Prim’s 1.91 million shares was valued at $26.7 million as of Jan. 28, along with $7.11 million as valued in Primo deferred stock units.
The filing lists that Prim would receive, within two years of a change in control, severance payments worth six times the sum of his highest annual base salary during the 12 months immediately prior to his termination date, as well as the average annual bonus for the most recent two fiscal years ending prior to his termination date.
Prim was paid $452,584 in salary in fiscal 2018, which would represent $2.71 million at six times that amount. He received no incentive pay in fiscal 2018 and $196,601 in incentive pay in fiscal 2017. Prim would get the severance if he is fired without cause, resigns for “good reason,” dies or becomes disabled.
At the time of the Cott offer, Primo was facing intense pressure from a top shareholder to conduct an additional management and/or board of directors shake-up.
Cott plans to focus solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition.
There has been no specific comment on how the planned sale affects local employees. Primo had 602 employees companywide at the end of 2018.
Cott said March 2 it will conduct an investor day event from 1:30 to 4 p.m. March 24 that “will incorporate financial modeling information regarding the Primo acquisition as a part of the presentations.”
The company projects cost savings of $35 million over three years.
However, in a PowerPoint presentation to analysts, the companies said the combined company will “streamline back-office operations and eliminate duplicative general and administrative expenses that includes expenditures related to the day-to-day operations.”
Identified as key areas for cost cutting are: public company expenses; shared services; facility optimization and consolidation; and combined refill and filtration technologies and operations.”
Cott officials said there are plans to put Cott and Primo employees together in many of those operations.
